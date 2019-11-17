NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Experts see dim prospects for democracy in Afghanistan

With competing claims of victory and an on-and-off recount in the September 28 presidential election, many citizens believe the vote was rigged by Washington

Afghan election commission workers count ballot papers of the presidential election in Kabul, Afghanistan September 28, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/OMAR SOBHANI)
Afghan election commission workers count ballot papers of the presidential election in Kabul, Afghanistan September 28, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/OMAR SOBHANI)
Prospects for Afghanistan’s democracy appear bleak as the country’s Independent Election Commission announced this week that the results of a recount in the country’s September 28 presidential vote were being delayed yet again.
The tally was originally due on October 19 but was delayed to November 14 because of allegations of wide-scale voting irregularities.
The leading candidates, President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, have both declared themselves the winner.
“It was a choice between two incumbents, neither of whom people are very excited about,” Kate Clark, co-director of the Afghanistan Analysts Network, a nonpartisan research organization, told The Media Line. “[The votes of] people staying at home did not seem to be votes against democracy per se, but what was on offer in this election.”
The turnout was the lowest since Afghanistan started holding elections following the US invasion in 2001, with an approximately 25 percent voting rate among eligible citizens.
Omar Samad, a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and a former ambassador of Afghanistan to France and Canada, believes it will take major changes to boost voter participation.
“There is a certain level of apathy and mistrust in the electoral system amongst voters,” Samad said. “Part of the population wants to see a reformed system and more trust [that] their vote will count before they reengage.”
As it is foreign aid that fills much of Afghanistan’s coffers, Clark says that many Afghani citizens believe elections are manipulated by the US, the country’s largest bankroller.
“Foreign donors [are seen as having] more sway over elected officials than the average citizen,” she explained.
Supporting this view is Mohammed Daud Miraki, an Afghanistan-born, US-based academic and activist.
“Ghani and Abdullah are American stooges,” he told The Media Line. “The voters did not participate because they came to their senses that the presence of foreign, combative forces does not amount to development.”
But Graeme Smith, a senior consultant on Afghanistan for the International Crisis Group, believes that perceptions of Washington’s actual role in the election are inflated.
“It’s not unusual for Afghan politicians to hire political advisers in Washington on the assumption that this will help their prospects,” Smith told The Media Line. “I can tell you from firsthand experience that American diplomats in Kabul are often surprised by what happens at the ballot box.”
Samad takes a more nuanced view.
“Afghanistan being a special case, part of [its] election costs are covered. [Still,] the process has mostly been an Afghan process, as it is supposed to be,” he said.
According to Clark, the likelihood of American-style democracy in Afghanistan is slim because the government is not beholden to its citizens.
“The government is dependent not on taxes… but on foreign aid,” she stated. “Countries that are dependent on foreign aid for their revenue tend not to be democracies.”
Samad believes that in order to improve things, Afghanistan’s politicians should resort to legislation to better the system.
“Democracy in Afghanistan is still the best option, but it has faced a rocky road,” he said. “It has been manipulated by irresponsible politicians, and it needs to be reformed and repaired if we want to keep it as a foundation for a new Afghanistan. We have to fight fraud and corruption, and rebuild popular trust.”
For him, this means talking to the Taliban.
“We… need to realize that we have to discuss this with the Taliban in future talks about how to create the right model for democracy,” he said.


Tags United States afghanistan democracy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Gaza report card: Assassination revealed IDF's strengths and weaknesses By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Family treasures, Bar Kochba’s cave and a message in time By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Time isn’t just money,it can be life or death By HILLEL FULD
An employee arranges an Israeli national flag next to a U.S. one Beyond the red alert By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Stars and sand By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
2 Live Updates: Rockets fly over southern Israel, despite ceasefire
AN IRON Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile as rockets are launched from Gaza toward Israel on August 9.
3 Cairo, UN working to halt IDF-Islamic Jihad violence
People run to take cover in Ashkelon after a rocket siren sounded in the city
4 After Gaza rocket fire, Indians tweet #IndiaWithIsrael in show of support
Israeli PM Netanyahu and Indian PM Modi shake hands at a press conference in New Delhi.
5 Bennett's warning to Gaza: Harm us by day, you won't make it through the night
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi [L] with Defense Minister Naftali Bennett
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by