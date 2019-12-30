The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Fatah: Hamas leader 'promoting' Trump's 'Deal of the Century'

The latest allegation came after Hamas announced that its security forces arrested a number of PA officers on suspicion of helping Israel kill PIJ commander Baha Abu al-Ata.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
DECEMBER 30, 2019 20:35
Fatah and Hamas officials wait for a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and representatives of Palestinian groups and movements as a part of an intra-Palestinian talks in Moscow, Russia February 12, 2019 (photo credit: PAVEL GOLOVKIN/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Fatah and Hamas officials wait for a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and representatives of Palestinian groups and movements as a part of an intra-Palestinian talks in Moscow, Russia February 12, 2019
(photo credit: PAVEL GOLOVKIN/POOL VIA REUTERS)
In yet another sign of mounting tensions between the two rival parties, the Palestinian ruling Fatah faction on Monday accused Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh of "promoting" US President Donald Trump’s yet-to-be-announced plan for peace in the Middle East, also known as the “Deal of the Century.”
The latest allegation came after Hamas announced that its security forces arrested a number of Palestinian Authority intelligence officers on suspicion of helping Israel kill Palestinian Islamic Jihad military commander Baha Abu al-Ata in the Gaza Strip in November.
The Hamas-Fatah tensions are likely to hamper efforts to hold long overdue Palestinian presidential and parliamentary elections. The two parties on Monday accused each other of working to sabotage the proposed elections.
Hamas has agreed to participate in the vote. The PA, however, says it won't hold the elections unless Israel allows east Jerusalem residents to vote in the city.
A statement issued by Fatah’s “Information and Culture Commission” claimed that Haniyeh’s current tour of several countries was aimed at “promoting the Deal of the Century and solidify the project of a Palestinian state in the Gaza Strip.”
Haniyeh began his tour in early December by visiting Egypt, where he held talks with General Abbas Kamel, head of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service. Haniyeh later visited Turkey and Qatar and is slated to visit Russia and other countries, including Kuwait, Malaysia and Mauritania, in the coming weeks.
Denouncing Haniyeh’s tour as a “conspiracy,” Fatah accused the Hamas leader of seeking to “engage with Trump and [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu to pass the Deal of the Century in order to liquidate the Palestinian cause.”
According to Fatah, Hamas has since its establishment sought to present itself as an alternative to the PLO, with the backing of the Israeli security services.
“Haniyeh does not represent the Palestinian people,” the Fatah statement said, warning international and regional parties against dealing with the Hamas leader. “Instead, he represents those who are conspiring against the Palestinian people.”
Palestinian sources in Ramallah claimed that the PA asked the Egyptian authorities to ban Haniyeh from leaving the Gaza Strip. The request, however, was turned down by the Egyptians, the sources said.
Several Palestinian officials in Ramallah have strongly condemned Hamas for accusing PA intelligence officers of involvement in the targeted assassination of Abu al-Ata.
PLO Secretary-General Saeb Erekat said that Hamas’s “fabrications are aimed at concealing its involvement in fake projects to liquidate the Palestinian national enterprise.” He also accused Hamas of working towards “consolidating the split between the West Bank and Gaza Strip in accordance with the Deal of the Century.”
Another PLO official, Ahmed Majdalani, accused Hamas of being part of the Israeli "campaign of incitement” against the PA leadership. Hamas, he said, is trying to accuse others of what it’s doing. “Our people are fed up with Hamas’s desperate attempt to avoid reconciliation [with Fatah] and new general elections,” Majdalani added.
Adnan Damiri, spokesman for the PA security forces in the West Bank, claimed that Hamas and Israel were working together to undermine the PA.
“Hamas’s announcement that it has arrested a cell belonging to the Palestinian General Intelligence Service coincided with the meeting of the Israeli Cabinet, which decided to cut Palestinian funds,” Damiri said, referring to Sunday’s decision to deduct NIS 150 million from the tax money that Israel transfers to the PA to offset payments to Palestinian prisoners and families of Palestinians killed while carrying out attacks against Israelis.
Responding to the Fatah accusations, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem claimed that Abbas was trying to avoid holding new elections.
Qassem said that the accusations are also aimed at diverting attention from the “national scandal exposed by Hamas regarding the involvement of the PA intelligence service in the assassination of martyr Baha Abu al-Ata.”
The Hamas spokesman also lashed out at the PA for its continued “treacherous” security coordination with Israel. “Fatah must stop its irresponsible rhetoric which aims to poison the national arena,” Qassem said.


Tags Fatah Hamas Palestinian Islamic Jihad Baha Abu al-Ata
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Fight the hate together By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Think about it: Israel and the ICC By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Devsena Mishra Citizenship Amendment Act of India a hope for refugees By DEVSENA MISHRA
Gil Troy Biblical Hebron is a complicated, historic, heartbreaking hot spot By GIL TROY
Seth Frantzman Who is Kataib Hezbollah, the group the US attacked in Iraq and Syria? By SETH J. FRANTZMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
US politics
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by