Fifty thousand Syrians return to war-torn home from Lebanon

A man gestures as he sits on the rubble of damaged buildings in al-Hajar al-Aswad, Syria May 21, 2018..
(photo credit: OMAR SANADIKI/REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
BEIRUT, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Fifty thousand Syrians have returned home from Lebanon so far in 2018 and the number could reach 200,000 in a year's time if it continues at this rate, a top Lebanese official said on Tuesday.
Major General Abbas Ibrahim, head of Lebanon's General Security directorate, told Reuters his security agency had organized the return of 25,000 Syrians in coordination with Damascus. Another 25,000 had made their own way home.Lebanon is hosting 976,000 registered Syrian refugees, according to the UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR). The government says the total number of Syrians in the country is around 1.5 million.
Lebanese politicians have been calling for Syrian refugees
to go home as President Bashar al-Assad wins back more of the country, saying Lebanon cannot cope with hosting a number of refugees equivalent to a quarter of its population.Ibrahim is coordinating with Damascus over the return of thousands of Syrians who want to go home.Their names are first sent to Damascus for approval. Ibrahim said on average 10 percent of them are rejected by Damascus.
Anyone wanted by the Syrian authorities is told so they can decide whether to stay or go home to "settle their affairs."The Syrian conflict that erupted in 2011 has generated 5.6 million refugees in the Middle East.UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said during a visit to Beirut last month that refugees were concerned about issues including the lack of infrastructure and fear of retribution and military conscription.
Ibrahim expected the pace of returns to accelerate when the fate of rebel-held Idlib province is settled, noting that many young men did not want to return for fear of being conscripted for a battle in Idlib.
"When there are no longer big military battles in Syria, many young men will return," Ibrahim said.He said Syrians are given a six-month reprieve from military service "to organize their affairs."The UNHCR chief Grandi has said that for larger numbers to decide to go back, more confidence must be created by addressing issues of concern to refugees and UNHCR should have a presence in areas of return.
A Russian-Turkish agreement announced last week has staved off a threatened government offensive in Idlib, though the Syrian government is vowing that it will be recovered from rebels.
JPOST VIDEOS THAT MIGHT INTEREST YOU:
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>