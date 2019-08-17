Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

France calls for immediate end to fighting in Syrian city of Idlib

Over the past week, the Syrian army has advanced toward the town of Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib in a pincer movement.

By REUTERS
August 17, 2019 00:45
THE MOON is seen during a lunar eclipse over Idlib, Syria, on July 27.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

France called on Friday for an immediate end to fighting in the Syrian city of Idlib, and the French foreign ministry added that it condemned in particular air strikes on refugee camps.


Over the past week, the Syrian army has advanced toward the town of Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib in a pincer movement that could encircle the southern part of the rebel enclave.
The United Nations and aid agencies have warned of a new humanitarian catastrophe in northwest Syria. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has managed to retake most of the country, crushing rebel enclaves in all the major cities and driving them from the south.


