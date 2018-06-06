June 06 2018
|
Sivan, 23, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

French FM: Iran's uranium enrichment plans are close to the 'red line'

Tensions between Iran and the West have surged since President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran.

By REUTERS
June 6, 2018 11:27
1 minute read.
French FM: Iran's uranium enrichment plans are close to the 'red line'

ranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reaches out to shake hands with French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Tehran, Iran, March 5, 2018. . (photo credit: REUTERS)



PARIS - Iran's declaration that it could increase its uranium enrichment capacity if a nuclear deal with world powers falls apart risks sailing close to the "red line," France's foreign minister said on Wednesday.



Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei said on Monday he had ordered preparations to increase uranium enrichment capacity if the nuclear agreement collapsed after the United States withdrew from the deal last month.



It also informed the UN nuclear watchdog of "tentative" plans to produce the feedstock for centrifuges, which are the machines that enrich uranium.



"This initiative is unwelcome. It shows a sort of irritation," Jean-Yves Le Drian told Europe 1 radio. "It is always dangerous to flirt with the red lines, but the initiative taken ... remains totally within the framework of the Vienna (nuclear) deal."



Tensions between Iran and the West have surged since President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran last month, calling it deeply flawed and reimposing unilateral sanctions.



European powers are scrambling to save the deal - under which Iran curbed its nuclear program in return for a lifting of international sanctions - as they regard it as the best chance to stop Tehran developing an atomic bomb.





However, they have warned Iran that if it were not to abide by the terms of the deal, then they would also be forced to pull out and reimpose sanctions as Washington has done.



"If they go to a higher level then yes the agreement would be violated, but they need to realize that if they do then they will expose themselves to new sanctions and the Europeans will not remain passive."

Le Drian, who said Iran was for now still abiding by its commitments, was speaking a day after Israel's leader urged France to turn its attention to tackling Iran's "regional aggression," saying he no longer needed to convince Paris to quit a 2015 nuclear deal between various world powers with Tehran as economic pressure would kill it anyway.


Related Content

June 6, 2018
Analysis: What does Netanyahu hope to achieve on his European trip?

By HERB KEINON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut