if(window.innerWidth>=1024) { googletag.defineSlot('/6943/JPost_2017/Desktop/All_Regular_Ad_Units/Article_300x600_Sidebar_1', [[300, 600], [300, 300], [160, 600], [300, 250], [120, 600]], 'div-gpt-ad-1478795987940-2').addService(googletag.pubads()); }
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Gaza Journalist: I'm not a Hamas member and I never supported Corbyn

Last week the Israel-based Tazpit Press Service (TPS) reported that the “We Support Jeremy Corbyn” Facebook page, which has some 72,000 members, is managed from the Gaza Strip.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
DECEMBER 16, 2019 16:30
Walid Abu Rouk (photo credit: Courtesy)
Walid Abu Rouk
(photo credit: Courtesy)
A Palestinian journalist from the Gaza Strip whose name was recently mentioned as being a Hamas member and supporter of British Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has denied the claims.

Walid Abu Rouk, 30, who also described himself as a human rights activist, told The Jerusalem Post on Monday that he was never a member of, or affiliated with, Hamas. He further denied that he was a supporter of Corbyn.

Abu Rouk confirmed, however, that he had been “invited to be a co-admin on a pro-Corbyn fan page,” saying he was only asked “to post occasional updates about daily life in the Gaza Strip under the blockade.”

Abu Rouk said he used his own name for every post he made and did not hide his identity.

Last week the Israel-based Tazpit Press Service (TPS) reported that the “We Support Jeremy Corbyn” Facebook page, which has some 72,000 members, is managed from the Gaza Strip.

According to TPS, Hamas officials in both the Gaza Strip and London are working in support of Corbyn’s Labor Party ahead of last week’s UK general election.

Hamas has strongly denied the report, accusing Israeli media of spreading lies. Hamas claimed that it does not meddle in the internal affairs of any country.
TPS claimed that Abu Rouk, a resident of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, was added as a page manager of the pro-Corbyn Facebook account in June 2017. The agency claimed that Abu Rouk “has clear ties to the heart of Hamas’s propaganda efforts.”

Speaking to the Post by phone, Abu Rouk said that he was never affiliated with Hamas. “In fact, I’ve always been opposed to Hamas’s policies,” he said. “At no point in time was I ever associated with Hamas. I have even been arrested and interrogated by Hamas in regard to my humanitarian work in the Gaza Strip. I’m entirely politically unaffiliated and only represent myself. My only mission is to report about the suffering of the people in the Gaza Strip.”

Abu Rouk insisted that he was never a supporter of Corbyn although his name appeared as one of the managers of the Facebook page in support of the Labor Party leader.

“There’s no way I would ever interfere with the UK election – I never posted a single post on the pro-Corbyn page supporting him or Labor Party,” Abu Rouk stressed. “I’ve only learned about Corbyn through his crucial support and recognition of our basic humanity, something that is ignored by other British politicians. I was never asked to carry out any activities supportive of him by any party whatsoever.”

Abu Rouk said that he now fears for his life after being labeled a Hamas member. “That false accusation will bar any hope of exercising my right to freedom of movement,” he added. “Travel outside Gaza is already nearly impossible. Now, the smear will make it nearly impossible for me to get a permit to travel through Israel. I am a man of love. I am a man of peace. This is what I do, this is who I am. I’m opposed to violence.”


Tags Gaza Hamas Jeremy Corbyn
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Not enough By JPOST EDITORIAL
Lior Akerman Likud needs a change of guard if democracy is to be served By LIOR AKERMAN
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: How committed is the Israeli public to democracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jonathan Spyer Behind the Lines: The riddles of Baghdad By JONATHAN SPYER
Ruthie Blum Beyond Trump Derangement Syndrome By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by