German Hezbollah mosque declares it is proud of terrorism and pro-Khamenei

The Hezbollah mosque in the German city of Münster posted a shocking video in December, 2018 on its Facebook page, announcing it was proud of terrorism and its allegiance to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.



The Washington-based organization, The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), first revealed the video and wrote on its website “Poem Recited in a Münster, Germany Shiite Mosque: We Have Pledged Allegiance to Khamenei; We Are Accused of Terrorism and Are Proud of It .”

According to a MEMRI transcription of the video from the Imam Mahdi Zentrum Shiite mosque in Münster, in the German state North Rhine-Westphalia, a man recited a poem with the lyrics, "We have pledged our allegiance to the Jurisprudent Ruler [Khamenei]. We are soldiers willing to sacrifice our lives for Nasrallah [‘Victory of Allah’]. We belong to the party of Ruhollah [Khomeini]. We have been accused of being terrorists – we are proud of terrorism."Listen all nations! Listen, oh Wahhabis! The roaring Arab wave will never retreat. The convoys will not wait long with their march. We will not come to you in small numbers. We will come to you from all over. The brigades will cross [the border] from Yemen, and we will pray in Al-Baqi regardless of the [Sunni] Nasibis. We are the Shiites of Ali Bin Abu Taleb, and will only die free.”The US classifies Iran's regime as the leading international state-sponsor of terrorism.The Jerusalem Post reported, in July, an increase of Hezbollah members in Germany's most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia .According to the intelligence document reviewed by the Post, the number of Hezbollah members climbed from 105 in 2017 to 110 in 2018 in North Rhine-Westphalia.MEMRI further noted that the transcription revealed members of the Imam Mahdi Zentrum stating “[Oh Mahdi], our hearts are with you, and our swords are with you. We place our lives in your hands."Our children, our women, and the men of the Lord – their fate is laid upon your threshold. The soil of Yemen has been watered with their blood in the confrontation with the Zionists and the takfiris. We have sacrificed [some of] our most previous offspring. In Syria and Iraq, we have written in blood that victory is coming. We have adhered to our loyalty in spite of the hardship, striving for martyrdom on the day of glory."Oh Mahdi, death in your cause is the gate to Heaven. Walking in your path is a great honor. We will not scream: ‘If only we were with you.’We will say from today: ‘We are with you.’ In Syria of Zaynab, we are with you. We are with you in Yemen and in Iraq. We will be with you wherever you go.”The German intelligence report wrote that “for more than 20 years, the Islamic Center (Imam-Mahdi-Zentrum) in Münster has been a platform and meeting place for Hezbollah supporters in North Rhine-Westphalia and western Germany. Other focal points: Essen/Bottrop, Dortmund and Bad Oeynhausen.”The 363-page intelligence report, which covers threats to the security of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, referenced the Lebanese terrorist entity Hezbollah 21 times.Steve Alter, spokesman for German interior ministry, which is responsible for banning terrorist groups, did not immediately respond to a Post query on Wednesday.Chancellor Angel Merkel and her interior ministry Horst Seehofer have rejected calls from the US government and the nearly 100,000 member German Jewish community to ban the Lebanese terrorist entity Hezbollah.Germany has merely outlawed the so-called military wing of Hezbollah in Germany. According to German intelligence reports reviewed by the Post, 1,050 Hezbollah members and supporters operate in Germany. The Hezbollah operatives raise funds, recruit new members and spread Jihadi and antisemitic ideologies.The United Kingdom, the US, the Arab League, Israel, Canada, the Netherlands have designated Hezbollah’s entire organization a terrorist movement.

