The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

German paper changes headline after blaming Israel for Hamas attacks

EU commissioner to combat antisemitism blasts weekly paper

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
FEBRUARY 11, 2020 04:26
AN ISRAELI tank on the border of Gaza. (photo credit: REUTERS)
AN ISRAELI tank on the border of Gaza.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The German weekly Die Zeit published a headline claiming Israel first attacked the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. The publication did not note that the IDF fired in self-defense after Hamas launched missiles into Israel, which sparked an uproar on social media.
“Israel attacks Hamas in Gaza again,” read the headline of the online article of Die Zeit (The Time) in connection with the attack on Sunday.  Katharina von Schnurbein, the first European Commission Coordinator on combatting antisemitism, tweeted, “I am a big Die Zeit fan because I appreciate solid journalism, but this title is tendentious and misleading. This would be correct: ‘Israel reacts to renewed fire from Gaza.’ You can easily correct that online.”
Other Twitter users blasted the German weekly for its headline. The paper later changed the headline to: "Israel responds to shelling from the Gaza Strip.”
Die Zeit added a correction explanation at the end of the article. “Our report was initially published with a misleading title. We apologize for this error,” wrote the paper.
Von Schnurbein‘s statement was an atypical public criticism of a German institution. When The Jerusalem Post asked von Schnurbein if she would urge the EU to call for a ban of the Lebanese Shi’ite movement Hezbollah in Europe, she declined to answer.
The US, Canada, Israel, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the Arab League and a number of Latin American countries have classified Hezbollah’s entire organization a terrorist movement.
The EU and Germany have outlawed Hezbollah's "military wing" and allows the "political wing" to raise funds and recruit new members in Europe. Hezbollah considers itself a unified movement, without seperate wings.


Tags Gaza rockets germany
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Annexing health By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Voter fatigue has set in ahead of third round of elections By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef The rift between the first and second Israel By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan What’s next for the UK’s Labour Party? By JOAN RYAN
Danny Danon Danny Danon to Olmert: Do not come to the UN to meet Mahmoud Abbas By DANNY DANON

Most Read

1 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
2 Did The Simpsons predict the coronavirus outbreak?
Bart and Homer Simpson in "The Simpsons."
3 Terrorist in Jerusalem ramming attack caught by security forces
The scene of a suspected car ramming attack in Jerusalem
4 Israeli Arabs say no to Palestine
THE ARAB-ISRAELI city of Umm al-Fahm in the foreground and Wadi Ara in the background.
5 64 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan, Israelis on board
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by