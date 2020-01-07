Germany: We can't accept Iran suspending commitments on nuclear deal

BRUSSELS - Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday that Berlin cannot accept Iran 's decision to ignore limits of a nuclear arms control agreement, saying Europe had to react.

Iran "Whathas announced is, we believe, not the right course and so we need to find a joint response," Maas said after a meeting with his French and British counterparts in Brussels.

Iran, although Maas did not elaborate on his comments. "We cannot accept Iran suspending its commitments (on the nuclear deal). A reaction must follow and I am going to keep talking with my British and French colleagues. However, we hope this deal has a future but it does not depend on us only," Maas said. Iranian state news agency IRNA quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi as saying on Tuesday that Iran's nuclear deal with world powers has not been dissolved despite Tehran's decision Sunday to abandon limits on enriching uranium required by the pact. Under the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal, signatories to the agreement can move towards reimposing UN sanctions on

Iran said on Sunday it was taking a further step back from its commitments, although it also said it would continue to cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog.

Its announcement coincided with a major escalation of tensions with Washington following the U.S. killing of top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike on Friday in Baghdad.

Iran, which says its nuclear program is for civilian purposes, has already breached many of the restrictions under the pact in response to Washington's withdrawal from the accord in 2018 and its re-imposition of sanctions on Tehran that have crippled the country's economy.

"The nuclear deal is not dead yet," said Araqchi, who is also a senior nuclear negotiator.

"We are ready to come back to full compliance with the deal depending on the ending of sanctions and gaining from the economic benefits of the deal."

France's foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday the substance of the Iran nuclear deal was slowly disappearing and European powers would decide in coming days whether to launch a dispute resolution process over Iranian violations. Diplomats told Reuters on Monday that the European parties to the deal would launch the process this week.

The bloc's 28 ministers meet on Friday in Brussels to discuss the Iran crisis.