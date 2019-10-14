Graham spoke to Trump: 'Turkish sanctions will be a game changer'

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted on Sunday evening that he spoke with US President Donald Trump on the matters of the Turkish invasion of Syria, seeming pleased with the results of the conversation.





In the tweet, Sen. Graham offers a confirmation of the economic sanctions that both sides of congress have been pushing, sanctions Trump himself has so far mainly threatened to employ.



Just spoke with President @realdonaldTrump. I applaud his decision to work with Congress to stop Turkeys aggression in Syria through crippling economic sanctions.



This decision by President Trump will be a game changer -- in all the wrong ways -- for Turkey. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 13, 2019

"It is imperative that we stop the bloodshed and stabilize northeastern Syria to prevent the reemergence of ISIS and the rise of Iran," Sen. Graham also tweeted.





Sen. Graham harshly criticized Trump's decision to pull US troops out of Syria earlier this week, along with several other prominent conservatives, calling it "a disaster in the making."

