Greenblatt, Friedman violated laws of war in Jerusalem, PA tells UNHRC

US envoys Jason Greenblatt and David Friedman violated the Fourth Geneva Convention when they participated in the ceremony marking the opening of the historic biblical Pilgrim’s Road in Jerusalem, Palestinian Authority Ambassador Ibrahim Khraishi said on Monday.



The ancient road runs underneath the homes in the east Jerusalem Arab neighborhood of Silwan and extends to the Temple Mount, known to Muslims as the al-Haram al-Sharif.



“We have sent to you a video of the American ambassador for the settlers Friedman, and his emissary Greenblatt, carrying the shovels and participating in digging a tunnel under the village of Silwan near the Aksa Mosque, which constitutes a dangerous precedent and a grave violation of international law and the Fourth Geneva Convention,” Khraishi said. He spoke during the 41st session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, which began on June 24 and ends this week.



“The shovels of American ambassadors tried to destroy the international legal system,” Khraishi said. He warned that US peace efforts would fail unless the Trump administration protects human rights, respects international legal obligations and enforces international legitimacy.



He took a swipe at the administration’s economic workshop, held last month in Bahrain to help boost the Palestinian economy, calling it a “fake event.”



The “occupying power,” he said, is continuing with its “Judaizing Jerusalem” and “withdrawing the identities of its population.”

On Monday, the UNHRC held its mandatory debate on Israeli human rights violations against the Palestinians under Agenda Item 7. The international body is obligated to hold the debate at every session. No other country has such a standing agenda item. All other allegations of human rights abuses against a single country are debated under Agenda Item 4.



Israel and the United States have long pushed to abolish Agenda Item 7 and for any allegations of Israeli human rights abuses to be dealt with under Item 4.



The issue has gained traction among Western countries. Some 48 UN member states spoke under Agenda Item 7, none of which were Western states, many of whom increasingly object to it.



Khraishi spoke of the importance of Agenda Item 7, explaining that it was a necessary tool to fight Israel’s “occupation” of Palestinian territory, including in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.



“It is regrettable that some are still subject to Israel’s wishes and do not participate in this item to address the blatant violations of the occupying power, which further encourages Israel to continue its unlawful practices,” Khraishi said. This includes, he said, the adoption of more than 50 racist laws within sovereign Israel that “systematically violate the rights of ethnic and religious minorities, indigenous Palestinian Muslims, Christians and Druze, and even discriminate between Jews themselves.”

