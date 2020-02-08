Greenblatt: If support for Palestinian cause keeps dropping it won't last



Former US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt offered insights into the ‘Deal of the Century’ in a special interview with Hamodia , in it, he claimed that up until now the Palestinians did a “remarkable job of allowing other countries to fund them,” the Friday article reported.

He also said that while Arab countries are still supportive of the Palestinian cause, its support there and around the world is eroding and without it, the Palestinian issue will become “unsustainable.”

While discussing the complete control Israeli security services will have over the Palestinian zone, should they accept the Deal of the Century, he explained that not only is the Palestinian zone meant to be demilitarized, not having an army is not enough to ensure Israeli concerns.





The reason Israeli security forces will be allowed to operate in the Palestinian state, he said, is to ensure Israel “can detect tunnels, malign rocket building, any kind of terror activity,” should these things not exit, Israeli security services won’t need to be there.“But if Palestinians don’t do their job right,” he warned, “because they’re incapable or unwilling, that’s all the more reason for Israel’s security responsibility.”

He was replaced by Avi Berkowitz, who previously served as an aide to Jared Kushner.

Kushner, who is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka, is both the President's’ son in law and his Senior Advisor.



The ‘Deal of the Century’ had been authored and promoted by at least three Jewish-Americans, Greenblatt, Kushner and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman.





Kushner, who entered the diplomatic world stage when his father-in-law became US President, claimed in a January interview with Sky News Arabia he had read “25 books” and studied the Arab-Israeli conflict for “three years” and “spoken to every leader in the region.”

I have just read 25 books and I am here to perform your open-heart surgery https://t.co/xOHb2DDTtX January 29, 2020

Washington Post writer Alexandra Petri joked about the statement by tweeting “I’ve just read 25 books and I’m here to perform your open heart surgery,” hinting that some things cannot be done well simply be reading about them.