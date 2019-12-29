Hamas: PA security officers helped Israel kill Islamic Jihad commander

Hamas announced on Sunday that its security forces have arrested Palestinian Authority security officers on suspicion that they helped Israel assassinate senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad military commander Baha Abu al-Ata on November 12.The Hamas-controlled Ministry of Interior said in a statement that the cell members collected information about Abu al-Ata, including monitoring his movements. “They followed him for several months until the last hour before the occupation assassinated him,” the statement said. According to the statement, the cell members are officers from the PA’s General Intelligence Service in the West Bank who were assigned the task of monitoring and following the movements of Abu al-Ata.The statement named PA General Intelligence Service commander Sha’ban Abdullah al-Ghrabawi of ordering the cell members to collect the information about the slain PIJ commander. It claimed that al-Gharbawi, for his part, transferred the information “directly to the Israeli occupation intelligence services.”The Hamas security forces also seized “technical materials” confirming that al-Gharbawi had communicated with Israeli intelligence officers, the statement added.In a video posted by the ministry, one of the cell members, whose identity was not revealed, said that in March 2017 he was contacted by al-Gharbawi who asked him to form a cell of PA General Intelligence Service officers in the Gaza Strip. In September 2019, according to the cell member, he received another phone call from al-Gharbawi, who asked him for details about Abu al-Ata.Other unnamed cell members who appeared in the video said he too received instructions from al-Gharbawi to collect information about Abu al-Ata.