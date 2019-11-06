Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Hamas and Islamic Jihad reject Abbas’ terms for Palestinian elections

Palestinian parliamentary elections were last held in 2006.

By
November 6, 2019 09:47
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh attends a meeting with members of international media in Gazaa

Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh attends a meeting with members of international media at his office in Gaza City, June 20, 2019. (photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/ REUTERS)

Hamas and Islamic Jihad rejected Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’ terms for holding elections for the Palestinian Authority's parliament and president, Ynet reported on Wednesday.

The chairman of the Palestinian Central Elections Commission (CEC), Hanna Nasir, arrived in the Gaza Strip on Sunday for talks with leaders of Hamas and other Palestinian factions on Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s plans to hold parliamentary elections in the coastal enclave, the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

According to Ynet, Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, who are not members of the Palestinian Liberation Organization rejected the clause stating that the elections must be held in accordance with the Election Basic Law, which requires recognizing the agreements signed by the PLO to be able to run.

The organizations require a meeting between the factions to define the terms for new elections and that only after a consensus is reached, a presidential order for elections would be issued.

Palestinian parliamentary election was last held in 2006. The following year, Hamas carried out violent takeover in the Gaza Strip and has been in power in the coastal enclave ever since.


