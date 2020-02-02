The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Hamas leader Haniyeh decides to settle in Qatar - report

Senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya confirmed last week that Haniyeh will remain outside the Gaza Strip for at least six months.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
FEBRUARY 2, 2020 18:18
Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh next to his destroyed office (REUTERS/Handout)
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has decided to remain outside the Gaza Strip for a lengthy period of time, Hamas officials told the Saudi London-based Ashraq Al-Awsat newspaper.
Haniyeh, who left the Gaza Strip in December 2019, could remain outside the Gaza Strip until the end of this year, the officials said.
“The decision is related to internal arrangements in Hamas and complications connected to travel to and from the Gaza Strip,” the officials said.
They denied that Egypt has banned Haniyeh from returning to the Gaza Strip and said the Hamas leader has decided not to return home at this stage.
Haniyeh has decided to settle in Qatar at this phase and it’s not known whether his family will join him, the officials added.
The report about Haniyeh’s purported decision not to return to the Gaza Strip is believed to be linked to Egypt’s dissatisfaction over his recent visit to Iran.
Haniyeh visited Iran to attend the funeral of Qasem Soleimani, commander of Iran’s Quds Force, who was assassinated by the US in Iraq last month. Unconfirmed reports said that Egypt has decided to punish Haniyeh by preventing him from returning to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing.
Hamas officials initially confirmed that the Egyptians were upset with Haniyeh for visiting Iran. Later, however, the officials said that the crisis between Hamas and Egypt has been resolved.
Haniyeh, who left the Gaza Strip on December 2, 2019, has visited Egypt, Turkey, Oman, Qatar and Malaysia, in addition to Iran. He is also expected to visit Lebanon, Mauritania, Russia and Kuwait.
Last weekend, Haniyeh met again in Istanbul with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. It was the second meeting between the two since Haniyeh left the Gaza Strip.
Senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya confirmed last week that Haniyeh will remain outside the Gaza Strip for at least six months.
He said that Haniyeh’s tour aims to “end several internal issues and strengthen Hamas’s relations with some countries.” Haniyeh, the Hamas official said, will continue to manage the affairs of Hamas during his stay abroad and will visit any country that wishes to receive him.
Hayya said that although the Egyptians were unhappy with Haniyeh’s visit to Iran, relations between the two sides have not been affected.


Tags Hamas Ismail Haniyeh qatar
