Hamas leader: Our forces are ready to bomb Tel Aviv for six whole months

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar said in a speech on Monday that, "we have a military force in the [Gaza] Strip that the enemy is making a big deal for. We have hundreds of kilometers of tunnels, hundreds of control rooms above and below the ground, thousands of anti-tank missiles and thousands of mortar shells." He added that, "we can turn the enemy cities into ghost towns if they decide to attack us."



According to him, what would not happen with words would happen with fire and weapons. "The whole world must know that in Gaza there are about 70,000 armed young men from all the Palestinian factions, and we have young people who believe in the Palestinian cause and [will] achieve the purpose of the people," he said.

Sinwar continued: "We saw that the Zionist enemy was ruled by an extreme Right, seizing the opportunity to make Al Aqsa Mosque Jewish and destroy its foundations from within." He noted that, "the US administration moved its embassy to Jerusalem and declared it the capital of the occupying entity and there were leaks from the century deal, which meant pushing the Palestinian issue.""The blockade and strangulation on the Gaza Strip has come to kill Gaza and its residents - and yet we have accomplished [a lot] over the last two years," he said.Sinwar claimed that "[our] forces are ready to bomb Tel Aviv for six whole months. We have thousands of missiles and ambushes [planned]." He emphasized that "Palestinian resistance has a force that it is proud of, and the occupation thinks about it - despite its siege on the Strip.""The missiles manufactured in the Gaza Strip will crush the world's most powerful tanks, [turning them] into burnt iron," Sinwar claimed.Addressing recent developments in the political field, he said: "Our stance has led to the uprooting of the Israeli government and Liberman, and we brought about a crisis that not even two elections could solve. Maybe they'll have a third one."He said the clashes with the occupation will not stop. "We can manage them wisely without going to war," he added. He went on to address the leadership: "You will curse the day you were born."The Hamas leader praised Iran, saying that "it has a place of honor in front of God in building and strengthening our power." He added that "had it not been for Iran's financial support, weapons and the transfer of expertise to the resistance in Gaza and Palestine, we would not have reached where we are."He mentioned the threats made by Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz: "We have heard the threats of the occupation leadership and found that some of their leadership joins the menacing prayer." He then addressed Israel directly: "We are waiting to see if you can form a government – so we can see what it does."Sinwar said the injuries and siege were only to build a force to humiliate the occupation army. "We have built this power and will continue to build it – not to protect the Strip, not to protect ourselves, but to achieve our people's dream of freedom and return," he concluded.

