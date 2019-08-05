Hamas condemns swastika flag, says Nazi imagery betrays its 'just cause'

In a press statement, Hamas condemned the raising of a Nazi flag next to the Palestinian flag on the Gaza border fence, stressing that such actions "inflict horrific outcomes on our just cause."





"We should block such an act, even if it is done by one person and does not represent the common sense of the Palestinian people," said Dr. Basem Naim, a member of the Hamas International Relations Office, in an official statement on Friday.

"We have to stop similar acts because our conflict with the Israeli occupation is a freedom struggle against the colonial occupier of Palestine," stressed Naim, adding that "such acts, even if done solely, inflict horrific outcomes on our just cause. Indeed, they are exploited by the Israeli occupation to distort our struggle for freedom and independence."





The Nazi Swastika flag

A symbol of murder

And sheer hatred

Raised yet again

At a Hamas riot

Inside Gaza



In the face

Of this hatred

Stand IDF soldiers

Alert and determined

Ready to defend lsrael

Today and every single day. pic.twitter.com/cZMhJggr4R — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 2, 2019



"The Nazi Swastika flag A symbol of murder And sheer hatred Raised yet again At a Hamas riot Inside Gaza," wrote the IDF on their Twitter about the hanging of the swastika. "In the face Of this hatred Stand IDF soldiers Alert and determined Ready to defend lsrael Today and every single day."



In July, Hamas also condemned statements by Fathi Hamad , an official in the terror group, encouraging Palestinians to "attack every Jew on planet Earth."

"These remarks do not reflect the official stances of Hamas and its policy," read the Hamas statement. "Our struggle is not with Jews elsewhere or with Judaism as a religion. Hamas has condemned and continues to condemn any attacks against the Jews and their worship houses worldwide."

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });