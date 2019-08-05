Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Hamas condemns swastika flag, says Nazi imagery betrays its 'just cause'

In July, Hamas also condemned statements by Fathi Hamad, an official in the terror group, encouraging Palestinians to "attack every Jew on planet Earth."

By
August 5, 2019 15:17
1 minute read.
A Swastika flag flies alongside a Palestinian flag near the border fence in Gaza. (photo credit: IDF)

In a press statement, Hamas condemned the raising of a Nazi flag next to the Palestinian flag on the Gaza border fence, stressing that such actions "inflict horrific outcomes on our just cause."

"We should block such an act, even if it is done by one person and does not represent the common sense of the Palestinian people," said Dr. Basem Naim, a member of the Hamas International Relations Office, in an official statement on Friday. 
"We have to stop similar acts because our conflict with the Israeli occupation is a freedom struggle against the colonial occupier of Palestine," stressed Naim, adding that "such acts, even if done solely, inflict horrific outcomes on our just cause. Indeed, they are exploited by the Israeli occupation to distort our struggle for freedom and independence."

 

"The Nazi Swastika flag A symbol of murder And sheer hatred Raised yet again At a Hamas riot Inside Gaza," wrote the IDF on their Twitter about the hanging of the swastika. "In the face Of this hatred Stand IDF soldiers Alert and determined Ready to defend lsrael Today and every single day."
 
"These remarks do not reflect the official stances of Hamas and its policy," read the Hamas statement. "Our struggle is not with Jews elsewhere or with Judaism as a religion. Hamas has condemned and continues to condemn any attacks against the Jews and their worship houses worldwide."


