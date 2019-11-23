Haniyeh: Netanyahu indictment raises Palestinian morale

The indictment of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on charges of bribery, breach of trust and fraud raises the Palestinian people’s morale, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh told reports in the Gaza Strip on Saturday.Haniyeh was speaking after he participated in a ceremony in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, to lay a cornerstone for a new hospital. His remarks were published by Associated Press.Haniyeh also said that the indictment of Netanyahu would “encourage Palestinians to show more steadfastness.” He also called for “enhancing military and political resistance” to Netanyahu.Earlier, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem commented on the decision to indict Netanyahu by saying that the “Zionist entity was established on the basis of corruption, theft of Palestinian land and falsifying history and reality.”The Israeli leadership, Qassem added, “is immersed in gang-style behavior against our Palestinian people.”