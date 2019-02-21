Has ISIS joined the feminist bandwagon?

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Islamic State has changed its policy from a strict gender separation to permitting and encouraging female ISIS fighters, according to a The New York Times report on Wednesday.



The report explains that Islamic State propaganda has been encouraging women fighters for several years. The ISIS newspaper called on women to get ready for battle in October 2017, and by 2018 they were extolling their female fighters in a propaganda video.

The video, featuring a woman holding an AK-47, broadcasts, “the chaste mujahed woman journeying to her Lord with the garments of purity and faith, seeking revenge for her religion and for the honor of her sisters.”Women are motivated to become ISIS fighters for a variety of reasons, according to The New York Times. Some women are simply following their ideological beliefs, and others are driven by revenge against Iraqi security forces who plundered homes and raped women as they fought the ISIS. Some are simply poor ISIS widows who are working in a desperate attempt to earn their daily bread.Islamic State dubbed the change as “a campaign that commences a new era of conquest,” but according to The New York Times, the change is fueled by utter desperation. ISIS is fighting a losing battle, and is grasping at straws, even if that means adopting a Western value and reversing traditional gender roles.Female ISIS fighters are not just an interesting new phenomenon - they are potentially very dangerous and pose a major security threat, experts told The New York Times. Iraqi security forces are less suspicious of women roaming the streets, and even if they do stop them, they refuse to pat women down to check for weapons or explosives.“After ISIS fell in Mosul, we are worried about ISIS females more and more,” Mosul’s mayor, Zuhair Muhsin Mohammed al-Araji told The New York Times.Female ISIS fighters carried out many of the almost-daily suicide bombing at Iraqi Army positions during the Mosul operation, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Wahab al-Saadi, an Iraqi leader fighting Islamic State told the The New York Times.

