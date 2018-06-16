Head of Russia's Military Police in Israel to discuss Syria

The head of Russia’s Military Police Directorate, Vladimir Ivanovsky arrived in Israel late on Friday to meet with Israeli officials to discuss developments in Syria ahead of an expected offensive.



Responsible for Russian forces deployed in Syria’s southern de-escalation zones, according to Israel’s KAN, it's public broadcaster, Ivanovsky is set to meet with several senior IDF officers to discuss the issue of the withdrawal of all Iranian troops and militias from Syria’s Golan Heights near the border with Israel.





Israel took control of the 1,200 square kilometers of the Golan Heights from Syria during the Six Day War in 1967 and unilaterally annexed the area in 1981. According to Israeli intelligence estimates, there are thousands of Iranian advisers and Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps officers in Syria, some 9000 Shiite militia fighters from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iraq and another 7,000 Hezbollah fighters.Jerusalem has repeatedly said it would not allow Iran to set up a permanent presence in Syria and Russia has deployed military police to monitor several de-escalations zones in Syria, including one watch-post near Israel's Golan Heights established last year in a ceasefire brokered by Russia and the United States.Since then, there has been relative calm but on June 12 the Assad regime warned all rebel forces in the provinces of Da'ara and Quneitra to accept the reconciliation offer or they would launch an offensive.The Syrian army and its allies bombarded rebels in the southwestern Deraa region on Friday, killing at least six people, The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. It explained that the army had shelled the towns of Kafr Shams and al-Harah, near the border with the Golan Heights region.It was the highest death toll from bombing since a "de-escalation zone" was agreed in southwest Syria last year by the government's ally Russia, along with Jordan and the United States.In an interview with the Iranian channel al-Alam News, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said that while that "contacts are still ongoing between the Russians, the Americans and the Israelis," "there was an opportunity to reach reconciliation but the American and Israeli interference prevented that possibility."Moscow intervened in the Syrian conflict in September 2015 and as an ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Moscow finds itself part of an alliance between Damascus and Tehran, the patron of Hezbollah. Russia, which views Iran as a key player in resolving the crisis in Syria, has repeatedly emphasized the importance of the role that the Islamic Republic plays in the war-torn country.Officials from Israel and Russia meet regularly to discuss the deconfliction mechanism implemented a system over Syria to order avoid accidental clashes, but meetings between the two have intensified in recent weeks.On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone and according to Netanyahu's office the two discussed regional developments and the situation in Syria.A statement released by the Kremlin read that the two leaders agreed to strengthen coordination on Syria as well as joint efforts to ensure security in the area of the Syrian-Israeli border.In late May, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman and IDF Intelligence Directorate head Maj.-Gen. Tamir Heyman flew to Moscow at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu where they lobbied Moscow to confront the Iranian presence in Syria.According to a report in Haaretz, the following week a delegation of senior Russian defense and intelligence officials visited Israel.Last week, IDF Intelligence Directorate head Maj.-Gen. Tamir Heyman warned at a closed-door conference that Tehran is trying to increase their efforts and capabilities to launch rockets and establish terror cells that can penetrate into Israel and harm communities in Israel's Golan Heights.Displaying a map showing where Iranian forces are based in Syria, Heyman told the crowd at the conference that "you probably think, well this is because they are trying to help the Assad regime to fight terror...but there is no threat to President Assad so why do they stay? If they came in order to only assist the regime so then thank you and goodbye."Reuters contributed to this report.