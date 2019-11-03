Hezbollah-affiliated TV station's Twitter suspended

A 3D-printed logo for Twitter is seen in this illustrative picture. (photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)

Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar TV claimed that most of its Twitter accounts had been suspended by the platform on Saturday.





The move "appeared" to be Twitter yielding to "political pressure" after members of Congress ordered them to suspend all accounts affiliated with Hezbollah and Hamas by November 2, according to the TV station.

The Twitter accounts in Arabic, French, English and Spanish were suspended with no prior notice.

Al-Manar stressed the channel's "objectivity and accuracy in conveying truth," in a post about the suspensions.

"There is no place on Twitter for illegal terrorist organizations and violent extremist groups," said a Twitter spokesperson to AFP.

Al-Manar stressed that, in addition to its "resistance role," Hezbollah "plays a big role in the Lebanese political life."

In October, Reps. Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5), Tom Reed (NY-23), Max Rose (NY-11), and Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-1), said that Twitter is “blatantly violating US law” by allowing Hezbollah and Hamas affiliated accounts , and demanded that Twitter remove these accounts by November 1.

“We may make limited exceptions for groups that have reformed or are currently engaging in peaceful resolution processes, as well as groups with representatives who have been elected to public office through elections, as is the case with parts of Hamas and Hezbollah,” said Carlos Monje, Twitter’s US director of public policy and philanthropy, in September.

Omri Nahmias contributed to this report.

