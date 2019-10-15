Hundreds rally in support of the Kurds in Tel Aviv

Over 100 Israelis took to the streets of Tel Aviv on Tuesday to protest Turkey’s military operation in northern Syria, calling on the international community to stop the “genocide of the Kurdish people.”



Organized by political activist Maj. (res.) Yair Fink, the demonstration in Tel Aviv began in front of the Turkish embassy before the crowd with Kurdish and Israeli flags marched down Hayarkon, a major thoroughfare in the city, towards the US consulate.

“It’s our moral obligation as Jews to help them,” Fink told The Jerusalem Post during the rally, adding that Israel should help the Kurds in northern Syria by providing ammunition, clothes and “convince the world to be on their side and not ignore them.”Last week Fink penned a letter signed by over 150 IDF reservists calling on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi to provide military and humanitarian support.“We, as Israelis and Jews, must not stand by when we see another nation abandoned by its allies and is left defenseless,” read the online petition. “We remember very well the blood of our people, what happens when the nations of the world abandon the fate of a people.”While neither Netanyahu nor Kochavi have responded to the petition, Fink said that the hundred people who showed up to demonstrate was a success.“In the middle of the holiday, for hundreds of Israeli to come out and protest is a success that we hope will help the Kurdish people,” he said.The protest, which was attended by both Jewish and Druze Israelis, was one of many that have taken place across the country since the Turkish offensive began last week.“America-don’t let Trump enable genocide on your behalf,” read one placard. “Israel stands with the Kurdish people,” read another.“The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything,” read another placard in the demonstration with the face of Hevrin Khalaf.Khalaf, a Kurdish political leader shot to death along with eight other civilians by Turkish troops on a highway after they were pulled from their cars. The murders on Sunday were captured on camera phone.Ari and Natan, two Kurds who took part in the demonstration told The Post that Israel and the international community should support the Kurdish people against the Turkish offensive.“We are here to support our country,” Ari said. “It’s amazing that Israel is supporting us. Israel is a small country but it can support more people and could potentially bring more Kurds here. They can die where they are right now. Israel has the power to save lives, and they could! The Kurds aren’t terrorists. If it wasn’t for the Kurds, ISIS would still be around, they would be carrying out more bombings, more attacks around the world. The Kurds stopped a world-wide disaster. Israel could and should do more.”Last Monday US President Donald Trump announced that the US military would withdraw troops from northern Syria, effectively green-lighting a Turkish invasion into Kurdish areas which Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been threatening for months was condemned across the globe.The Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said the withdrawal of American troops was a betrayal by Washington and that the move would turn the clock back on the five years of achievements against the Islamic State (IS).The SDF was instrumental in defeating IS and was the US-led coalition’s main partner on the ground. The Turkish offensive aims to push the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), a major backbone of the SDF from some 440 kilometers along the border running from Kobane to Hasakeh.In the week since the offensive began, hundreds of Kurds have been killed and 160,000 people including 70,000 children have been displaced from their homes.

