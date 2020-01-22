IDF: Gaza incident 'not a spontaneous act'

The infiltration attempt by three Palestinian youth was not a spontaneous act and is not yet clear if they were part of a terrorist group or acting on their own initiative, the IDF said on Wednesday night.The three Palestinians, identified as 16-year-olds Muhammad Hani Abu Mandil, Salem Ana'ami and Mahmoud Said, were spotted by IDF reconnaissance around 8.30 p.m. while still in Gazan territory. They were able to cross some 400 m. into southern Israel. IDF Spokesperson Hildai Zilberman told reporters that they had crossed some 2 kilometers from Kibbutz Kissufim in an area which is known by the military due to several infiltrations having occurred at the same spot in the past.According to Zilberman, the three youths knew that they were spotted and threw two explosive devices towards forces leading to troops to open fire towards them, killing all three.“We know it wasn’t spontaneous,” he said, adding that the time the three were spotted until the end of the incident was very quickly.IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi visited the south on Wednesday, Zilberman said, where he met with the troops.While the military does not expect any rocket attacks from the Hamas-run Strip in response to the death of the three Palestinians, the IDF is prepared for any scenarios, Zilberman stressed.Earlier in the day the parents of IDF soldier Lt. Hadar Goldin have called on the military to hold onto the bodies of the three Palestinians killed while attempting to infiltrate into Israel last night until the bodies of their son is released by Hamas.“Despite the cabinet decision, and despite the promises of [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, [Defense Minister Naftali] Bennett and others, Israel has released the bodies of terrorists in some situations,” the family wrote in a letter to Netanyahu’s military advisor Brig.-Gen. Avi Blot and Brig.-Gen. Ofer Winter.“We want to remind them that Hamas is still holding Hadar and Oron, along with civilians Abera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed,” they wrote.The family's appeal to the military secretaries came following fears that due to the young age of the Palestinians, their bodies would be returned to Gaza for burial.While significant progress has been made towards reaching a long term ceasefire arrangement between Israel and Hamas, a recent IDF intelligence assessment stated that in contrast to Israel, Hamas does not include the return the remains of the IDF soldiers Lt. Hadar Goldin and St.-Sgt. Oron Shaul and the two missing Israeli civilians as part of the arrangement.On Tuesday, Tzur Goldin, the twin brother of Hadar Goldin, told a crowd at a panel at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem that the state abandoned the soldiers while making deals to allow the export of strawberries from the blockaded coastal enclave."There's a gas pipeline that went under the radar last week and was arranged to enter the Strip. Are Hadar or [Avera] Mengistu or other IDF soldiers who were left behind worth less than a gas pipeline or a deal for strawberries? Is the Qatari money that pays the salaries of Hamas officials in Gaza worth more than Hadar and Oron?" Goldin asked at the panel, which was also attended by Aviram Saul, the brother of Oron Shaul.“Freeing terrorists is not the only way to release prisoners and missing persons. In two months, US President [Donald] Trump is going to introduce his ‘Deal of the Century.’ Will the captive soldiers and missing persons be included in the deal? We are in an election campaign and, in my opinion, all the parties should make the issue of the return of the boys a top priority in their campaigns and present a ready alternative,” he said.