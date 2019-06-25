IDF arrest 9 Palestinians in West Bank, seize terror-related funds

The IDF demolished the home of the Ofra terrorist Salah Barghouti in the West Bank village of Kober..
The IDF announced that Nine Palestinians were arrested overnight on Tuesday in the West Bank for suspected terrorist related activity.
During the night tens of thousands of shekels in terror-related funds were seized during operations near Hebron and in a small village in the Binyamin Regional Brigade.
In a third incident, pipe bombs were also thrown at IDF soldiers in the city of Jenin. There were no casualties or damage reported.
According to Walla! News, a 16-year-old Palestinian from the Jenin Refugee was arrested by Border Police after the incident when he was found riding a stolen scooter and had in his possession two masks and a container that had been made into a make-shift bomb.
