IDF maps home of suspect in Tekoa woman's murder for possible demolition

IDF forces mapping out the house of the Tekoa woman's murderer for possible demolition.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF forces have mapped out the home of the suspect in the murder of Ori Ansbacher for possible demolition, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Mapping the home of Ori Ansbacher's killer for possible demolition (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
The suspect's house is located near Hebron, as the IDF forces have started mapping out his house on Saturday night.
The suspect was arrested near Ramallah over the weekend, after being linked with brutally murdering Ori Ansbacher, 19, in Jerusalem’s Ein Yael forest on Thursday.
According to the Shin Bet, the suspect, Arafat al-Rifaiyeh, 29, “left his home in Hebron with a knife and made his way to the village of Beit Jala,” just south of Jerusalem. From the village, he “walked to the forest, where he saw Ori, attacked and murdered her.”Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.
