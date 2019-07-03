Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel Travel Channel

IRGC commander: We closed the path for the enemy military-wise

"At the current crossroads, economic war is the main field for the enemy to confront us," Major General Hossein Salami was quoted as saying.

By REUTERS
July 3, 2019 09:54
Hossein Salami, deputy head of Iran's Revolutionary Guard

Hossein Salami, deputy head of Iran's Revolutionary Guard. (photo credit: REUTERS/MORTEZA NIKOUBAZL)

 
GENEVA - The head of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday the enemy was worried about the prospect of war and was focused instead on an economic conflict, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have increased since Trump pulled Washington out of a nuclear deal last year and moved to bar all international sales of Iranian oil.

Last month the United States came as close as it has ever come to bombing Iran, when President Donald Trump aborted a retaliatory air strike minutes before impact. Trump said he decided the strike, to punish Iran for shooting down a drone, would have killed too many people.

"In the military sphere, we have completely closed the path for the enemy," Major General Hossein Salami was quoted as saying.

"In the current situation it is the enemies who are worried about the outbreak of war and this worry is apparent in their physical and tactical behavior ... At the current crossroads, economic war is the main field for the enemy to confront us," he added.

