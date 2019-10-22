Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Imam: Canadian candidates are filthy non-Muslims, support Zionism, homosexuality

He claimed that all of the candidates are Zionists who approve of homosexuality, "which Allah declared forbidden."

By
October 22, 2019 11:37
Justin Trudeau and Conservative leader Andrew Scheer

Justin Trudeau and Conservative leader Andrew Scheer take part in the Federal leaders French language debate in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada.. (photo credit: ADRIAN WYLD/POOL VIA REUTERS)

A Canadian Imam released a sermon before the Canadian elections in which he reminded his audience that all of the candidates are "filthy non-Muslims" who approve of Zionism and homosexuality, according to a report by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

Canadian Sheikh Younus Kathrada is a South-African born Imam who graduated from the Islamic University of Medinah.

"If you are planning on voting, then remember that there are two angels on your shoulders, recording everything that you do and say," Kathrada said. "If you plan on voting... Ask yourself, prepare the answer first – what I am going to tell Allah when Allah asks me: 'You voted for that filthy non-Muslim – why?'"

He continued that the candidates all approve of homosexuality, "which Allah declared forbidden from above the seven heavens."

He additionally claimed that "Allah said, 'Never will [the Jews and the Christians] be pleased with you.' They are all evil. Every single one of them."

He concluded by saying that every single one of the candidates "supports the Zionists against Islam and the Muslims."


Related Content

October 22, 2019
Jewish, Kurdish NGOs to launch crowdfunding, PR campaign to help Kurds

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings