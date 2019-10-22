Imam: Canadian candidates are filthy non-Muslims, support Zionism, homosexuality

A Canadian Imam released a sermon before the Canadian elections in which he reminded his audience that all of the candidates are "filthy non-Muslims" who approve of Zionism and homosexuality, according to a report by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).



Canadian Sheikh Younus Kathrada is a South-African born Imam who graduated from the Islamic University of Medinah.

"If you are planning on voting, then remember that there are two angels on your shoulders, recording everything that you do and say," Kathrada said. "If you plan on voting... Ask yourself, prepare the answer first – what I am going to tell Allah when Allah asks me: 'You voted for that filthy non-Muslim – why?'"He continued that the candidates all approve of homosexuality, "which Allah declared forbidden from above the seven heavens."He additionally claimed that "Allah said, 'Never will [the Jews and the Christians] be pleased with you.' They are all evil. Every single one of them."He concluded by saying that every single one of the candidates "supports the Zionists against Islam and the Muslims."

