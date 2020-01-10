The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

General Secretary of Merkel’s party calls for sanctions against Iran

German politician Paul Ziemiak calls Iran's leadership a "terrorist regime."

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
JANUARY 10, 2020 20:40
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russia's President Vladimir Putin attend a joint news conference after a Normandy-format summit in Paris, France December 10, 2019. (photo credit: CHARLES PLATIAU / REUTERS)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russia's President Vladimir Putin attend a joint news conference after a Normandy-format summit in Paris, France December 10, 2019.
(photo credit: CHARLES PLATIAU / REUTERS)
The number two member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union party on Friday urged sanctions targeting Iran’s regime for launching a missile at an Ukrainian passenger jet resulting in the deaths of all 176 people aboard.
"This terrorist regime must feel the consequences of its actions,” the CDU General Secretary Paul Ziemiak told the mass circulation Bild paper.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada said on Thursday that intelligence established that an Iranian surface-to-air missile brought down the Ukrainian plane.
When asked if Iran’s clerical regime should be sanctioned, Ziemiak told Bild: "I firmly believe that such conduct, if it turns out to be true that Iran shot down this plane, which is now being indicated, cannot be without consequences. We also increased sanctions against Russia after MH17's launch in Ukraine. Iran must feel that the international community does not tolerate such behavior in any way.”
The CDU politician did not specify the type of sanctions. He said “there is a whole range of sanctions that we can impose.” Three German citizens were aboard the plane in Iran.

An international inquiry showed that  high-level Russian officials coordinated the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17--the airline Ziemiak referenced--  in eastern Ukraine in 2014.
The CDU politician said sanctions can be coordinated with the EU or the international community. He added that” I would not think it right to suggest or exclude something right now, because Iran must face all sanctions. This terror regime, which also supports terror in the entire region and the world, must feel the consequences of its actions. "

Ziemiak ‘s call to sanction Iran’s clerical regime stands in sharp contrast to Merkel and her coalition government with the Social Democratic party. Both Merkel and the Social Democrats have worked to circumvent US sanctions targeting Iran. A German official oversees INSTEX ( The Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges) to promote trade among European countries with Iran.
In 2018, the chairman of Germany’s Jewish community, Dr. Josef Schuster, called for “an immediate halt to any economic relations with Iran. Any trade with Iran means a benefit for radical and terrorist forces, and a hazard and destabilization for the region.”
Schuster added that “It seems paradoxical that Germany—as a country that is said to have learned from its horrendous past and which has a strong commitment to fight anti-Semitism—is one of the strongest economic partners of a regime [Tehran] that is blatantly denying the Holocaust and abusing human rights on a daily basis. Besides, Germany has included Israel’s security as a part of its raison d’être. As a matter of course this should exclude doing business with a fanatic dictatorship that is calling for Israel’s destruction, pursuing nuclear weapons and financing terror organizations around the world.”
Merkel’s ignored Schuster’s appeal at the time.


Tags germany angela merkel iran sanctions
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel: The boneheaded and the brilliant? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Kindergarten lesson is unlikely to work for Iran, Israel in the long run By YAAKOV KATZ
Qasem Soleimani: Gone for good By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert South Tel Aviv, a reminder of indifference By EHUD OLMERT
Carmiel Arbit With Iran, events may not be as auspicious as they seem By CARMIEL ARBIT

Most Read

1 US-Iran crisis threatens all-out war in Iraq, Mideast, world - Iraqi PM
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
3 Israel unveils breakthrough laser to intercept missiles, aerial threats
Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field
4 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Major General Qasem Soleimani (April 2016)
5 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by