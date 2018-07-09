Iran dealt new set back with Austrian Airlines cancelling flights

Planes of Lufthansa unit Austrian Airlines are parked at Vienna International Airport in Schwechat, Austria March 22, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER)
X
The alpine country's Austrian Airlines announced on Friday that it will stop service to the Iranian cities Isfahan and Shiraz, delivering another business set back to the Islamic Republic of Iran's already fragile economic situation.
Austrian Airlines said it cancelled its service to the Iranian cities, starting in September, according to the airline trade website Aviation Tribune. Austrian Airlines will continue its service to Tehran.
Aviation Tribune wrote that" The underlying reason for these changes in the [Austrian Airlines] route network is a realignment of the airline’s portfolio."
The giant Dutch airline announced on Saturday that it suspended service to Iran's capital Tehran.
Austrian Airlines, which is owned by the giant German airline company Lufthansa, announced with great fanfare on its website in 2017 and 2016 the expansion of flights to Shiraz and Isfahan. According to airlines 2017 announcement, the carrier wrote that "Austrian Airlines expands offering to Iran: flights to Shiraz as of the summer of 2017." The airline listed four weekly flights to Shiraz beginning in July, 2017, according to the airline's website. In 2017, the carrier said that it will offer three direct flights each week from Vienna to Isfahan.
The cancellation of the Austrian service to the Iranian cities coincided with a diplomatic rift between Austrian and Iran's regime over an alleged plot to bomb a Paris conference organized by exile Iranians who are seeking regime change in the Islamic Republic. The Austrian government urged that the Iranian ambassador on Tuesday lift the immunity of an Iranian diplomat stationed in its embassy in Vienna because of an alleged terrorism plot. The diplomat, Assadollah Assadi, was detained on Sunday in Bavaria, Germany. Assadi is allegedly involved, along with Europeans of Iranian origin from Belgium, in the planned Paris bomb plot.