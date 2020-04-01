The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran is ramping up threats to US in Iraq – opinion

What appears to be going on in Iraq is some jockeying for position before the war. This is like the so-called Phoney War that preceded the invasion of France in April 1940.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
APRIL 1, 2020 16:37
Members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards march during a military parade to commemorate the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war in Tehran (photo credit: MORTEZA NIKOUBAZI/ REUTERS)
Members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards march during a military parade to commemorate the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war in Tehran
(photo credit: MORTEZA NIKOUBAZI/ REUTERS)
Iran and its proxies are increasing their systematic and coordinated verbal threats against the US in Iraq. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has said that any “small mistake” by Washington would be met with force. It came as reports emerged that the IRGC Quds Force head Esmail Ghaani had traveled to Iraq. In Iraq, the Iranian-backed proxy groups Kataib Hezbollah and others have upped their rhetoric against the US in the last days.
It appears many groups in Iraq are now concerned about reports in western media that the US had planned an attack on Iranian-backed proxies. This has fed a media cycle or war of words where there is a kind of feedback loop. The pro-Iranian groups have fired dozens of rockets at bases where US personnel are located over the last months. They have killed two American soldiers, one British soldier and an American contractor. In response the US launched airstrikes and killed Qasem Soleimani, the head of the IRGC Quds Force.
March has brought new problems. The US is closing up several posts it held at bases around Iraq and transferring them to the Iraqis. Ostensibly this is what the pro-Iran crowd want. But they are chomping at the bit to fight the US, something they have warned they will do for years. Momentary convenience found them and the US on the same side against ISIS. But they want the US to leave Iraq. Iran wants the US to  leave Iraq. The current Us administration has slapped sanctions on Tehran and says openly it opposes Iran’s increased role in the region, including Iran’s threats against US allies in the Gulf and Israel.
What appears to be going on in Iraq is some jockeying for position before the war. This is like the so-called Phoney War that preceded the invasion of France in April 1940. It is different than Israel’s campaign between the wars because Israel actually carries out airstrikes and the enemy tries to muster forces against Israel through weapons transfers. In Iraq the forces arrayed against the US consist of rocket teams, and masses of men with sniper rifles, RPGs and some armored vehicles. They can’t fight a real war against the US. They want to harass  the Americans until the drawdown comes. They know the US has left Iraq before, in the 1990s and in 2011.
To create layers of plausible deniability the pro-Iranian proxies have not only created numerous units within the Hashd al-Shaabi, a group of mostly Shi’ite militias that are now an official paramilitary force, but new groups keep popping up with names like Ashab Alkahaf and Usbat al Thaerin, groups that exist on paper but not on the streets. Behind them is the long arm of Iran, the octopus of IRGC advisors and pro-Iranian activists such as Hezbollah’s Mohammed al-Kawtharani.
The Iranian proxies are good at bragging. They put up videos of former battles against the US, they claim the “countdown” has begun to US withdrawal, and they claim to have trained to fight a planned US “coup.” This is part of setting the bar high for what the US plans to do in order  to make it seem like their existence is a form of “resistance.” This is the general Iranian narrative. The arc of “resistance” is what Iran calls its allies in Yemen, Lebanon and Syria. The US says it is staying in Iraq and merely consolidating bases. Indeed, it seems the US is leaving every non-essential base used in the anti-ISIS fight and bringing Patriot air defense to Ayn al-Assad. Smaller footprint, more choices. The US no longer is training the Iraqis meaning there is less friction and less places the forces meet. This insulates the US from the coronavirus that is raging in areas in Iran and Iraq. It can give the US more options to retaliate and give the enemy less places to attack. With US internal lines shortened the question is what comes next. The US mandate in Iraq is to fight ISIS at the invitation of the Iraqi government. Currently there is no prime minister in Iraq because the prime minister resigned in November and two replacements have had trouble creating a coalition. That sounds a bit like Israel’s problems, but it’s more complex because the pro-Iranian factions in parliament have faced social justice protests.
Iran is happy. It wants a weakened Iraqi government that it can co-opt and where it can transfer missiles and build up its local militias into an Iraqi version of the IRGC. The US is busy dealing with coronavirus too, and as long as both the US and Iraqis on the ground are distracted by the pandemic the war of words might stay just words. However an airstrike in Syria on Tuesday night shows that not everything is quiet. No one took credit for the airstrike but it likely targeted something linked to Iran, as has been the case in the past. Iraqis will be watching the aftermath of that strike and whether Iran seeks to respond to whoever Iran blames for it.


Tags Iran Iraq War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Bnei Brak By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef The approaching unity government: a lesser evil By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy Benny Gantz: The sorcerer’s apprentice By GIL TROY
Seth Frantzman Iran is ramping up threats to US in Iraq – opinion By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Ksenia Svetlova Strengthening international systems, lesson learned from coronavirus By KSENIA SVETLOVA

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: No. of patients rises but we get to everyone
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Italian nurse with coronavirus commits suicide fearing to infect others
Medical staff wearing protective masks, glasses and suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020
3 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
4 Why do some Christians believe coronavirus is an apocalyptic prophecy?
Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, an 1887 painting by Viktor Vasnetsov. From left to right are Death, Famine, War, and Conquest; the Lamb is at the top.
5 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by