July 03 2018
|
Tammuz, 20, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Iran will respect nuclear deal if its interests preserved, Rouhani says

Rouhani also said U.S. attempts to pressure its allies to stop buying Iranian oil exports are "exaggerated" and could never be put in place.

By REUTERS
July 3, 2018 15:33
1 minute read.
Iran will respect nuclear deal if its interests preserved, Rouhani says

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani walks on a red carpet in Tehran. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later Don't show it again

Iran will continue to respect its nuclear agreement with world powers as long as its interests are preserved, President Hassan said on Tuesday in a speech in Switzerland.
       
"And as has been said before, as long as our interests are respected with regard to the nuclear deal and as long as we feel that we are able to reap the advantages of this nuclear deal, we will stay committed to this agreement."

"In my opinion, a certain American authority has said that the United States plans to reduce Iranian oil exports to zero. These are in fact, I would say, exaggerated, and could never be put in place."

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


"A scenario like this would mean that the United States is imposing a unilateral policy, is imposing rules that are extra-territorial, and would violate all international laws and regulations."

The United States withdrew in May from the 2015 agreement, under which world powers agreed to lift sanctions on Iran in return for curbs to its nuclear program. Iran has asked European countries to offer new economic measures to offset the impact of a return of U.S. sanctions.

Rouhani also said US attempts to pressure its allies to stop buying Iranian oil exports are "exaggerated" and could never be put in place.

Since its withdrawal from the nuclear accord, the US has been telling countries they must cut all imports of Iranian oil from November and Washington is unlikely to offer any exemptions, a senior State Department official said last Tuesday.


Related Content

July 3, 2018
Fleeing new assault, Syrian family doubts they will ever go home

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut