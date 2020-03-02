Iranian top official dies of coronavirus

Seyed Mohammad Mir-Mohammadi, a member of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council, a council that advises Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, died on Monday from coronavirus, Sputnik News reports. Over 40 people have died from coronavirus and over 600 have been infected in Iran. Several high-ranking officials, including a vice minister, deputy health minister and five lawmakers, have tested positive for the coronavirus. One lawmaker, elected in Iran's February 21 polls, had died of the coronavirus, Iranian media reported last week.Iran's Health Minister Saeed Namaki warned on Friday of "a very difficult week" ahead in Iran, which only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on February 19 and where the death rate among confirmed cases has been around 10%, compared to around 3% elsewhere.Saudi Arabia is now the only Gulf Arab state not to have reported any cases of the coronavirus, which has infected about 80,000 people and killed more than 2,800, mostly in China.