June 18 2018
|
Tammuz, 5, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Iran's president to visit Switzerland, Austria amid nuclear deal row

The Swiss government said Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif would attend meetings on July 2 and 3 with four Swiss cabinet members, including President Alain Berset.

By REUTERS
June 18, 2018 14:29
1 minute read.
Hassan Rouhani

Hassan Rouhani. (photo credit: STEPHANIE KEITH/REUTERS)

ZURICH - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit neutral European neighbors Switzerland and Austria next month, the Swiss and Austrian governments said, on a trip overshadowed by the looming imposition of US economic sanctions on Tehran.

President Donald Trump in May pulled the United States out of an international nuclear deal with Iran and said he would reimpose harsh sanctions on Tehran, upsetting European allies who have scrambled to preserve ties.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Switzerland, which is not a member of the European Union, represents the interests of the United States and Saudi Arabia in Iran and of Iran in Saudi Arabia. Mainly Shi'ite Muslim Iran and Sunni powerhouse Saudi Arabia are rivals in the Middle East.

Iranian television said officials and business executives would accompany Rouhani on the trip, during which several cultural, economic and political agreements would be signed.

The Swiss government said Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif would attend meetings on July 2 and 3 with four Swiss cabinet members, including President Alain Berset.

"Discussions will focus on the latest developments regarding the Iran nuclear agreement," it added. "The aim is to find ways of preserving the progress made as a result of the agreement and of ensuring the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons in the region despite the decision of the USA to withdraw from it."

Switzerland and Iran adopted a road-map in 2016 to intensify bilateral ties when then-President Johann Schneider-Ammann visited Tehran. Talks in Switzerland will explore how relations can deepen in light of the US sanctions, the government said.



The EU signatories to the 2015 nuclear pact - Germany, France and Britain - have said they want to keep the deal in place, but many companies have voiced concern over the risk of conducting business there, given the risk of US sanctions.

Austria's Oberbank said last week it would withdraw from Iran.


Related Content

Hodeidah port's cranes are pictured from a nearby shantytown in Hodeidah, Yemen
June 18, 2018
Arab aircraft hammer Houthis around airport of major Yemen port

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut