'Iran increases testing of ballistic missiles that can reach Europe'

Iran reportedly doubled the number of its tests in 2018.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
December 9, 2018 14:09
1 minute read.
AN IRANIAN ballistic missile on display in Tehran.

AN IRANIAN ballistic missile on display in Tehran. . (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
Tehran has "significantly expanded" its missile testing, including a missile that can reach European countries, the German daily Die Welt reported on Sunday. The increase in tests marks a doubling of the country's test missile launches.

The regime tested four medium-range and one short-range missile in 2017, less than half the number of tests in 2018, according to documentation seen by the newspaper.

Iran tested medium-range missiles at least seven times in 2018, Die Welt said, testing short-range and cruise misses an additional five times. Three variants of the Shabab-3 medium-range missile were tested, according to information provided to the paper, while two variants of the Qiam-1 were tested and the Khorramshahr missle was also tested at least once.

The test was reportedly in violation of the 2015 nuclear accord the country signed with Western powers, from which United States President Donald Trump withdrew in May 2018.

The medium-range missiles tested by the Iranian regime can reach southeastern EU states, the paper said.


The paper also said the German government, in conjunction with France and the UK, sent a letter to the United Nations Security Council in early October expressing concern about Tehran's use of rockets.

In early December, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused the regime of launching a ballistic missile test "capable of carrying multiple warheads."

Die Welt's reporting said Iran's activity violated UN Security Council resolution 2231, which bans Iran from undertaking any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to carry nuclear weapons, a similar charge Pompeo levied against the country.

Michael Wilner contributed to this report.

