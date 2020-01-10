The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Trump announces new sanctions against the Iranian metal industry

"The United States will continue to counter the Iranian regime's destructive and destabilizing behavior," he said in a statement

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
JANUARY 10, 2020 20:09
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a statement about Iran flanked by U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Army Chief of Staff General James McConville, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army General Mark Milley and Vice President Mike Pence in the Grand Foyer at the White House in Washington, U. (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a statement about Iran flanked by U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Army Chief of Staff General James McConville, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army General Mark Milley and Vice President Mike Pence in the Grand Foyer at the White House in Washington, U.
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump issued an Executive Order on Friday, authorizing new sanctions against the Iranian metal industry, as well as senior regime officials.

According to the Treasury's Department announcement, this action includes the designations of Ali Shamkhani, the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council; Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, the Deputy Chief of Staff of Iranian armed forces; and Gholamreza Soleimani, the head of the Basij militia of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

"In addition, Treasury designated 17 Iranian metals producers and mining companies; a network of three China- and Seychelles-based entities; and a vessel involved in the purchase, sale, and transfer of Iranian metals products, as well as in the provision of critical metals production components to Iranian metal producers," the Treasury Department added in a statement.

"This order will have a major impact on the Iranian economy," President Trump said in a statement released on Friday. "Iran continues to be the world's leading sponsor of terrorism. The Iranian regime has threatened the United States military service members, diplomats, and civilians, as well as the citizens and interests of our allies and partners, through military force and proxy groups."

"The United States will continue to counter the Iranian regime's destructive and destabilizing behavior," Trump continued. "Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon. These punishing economic sanctions will remain until the Iranian regime changes its behavior. The United States is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it."

"Maximum pressure on the Iranian regime continues," US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo tweeted. "The US is sanctioning eight senior Iranian leaders and numerous entities in the metals industry in response to Iran's attacks against US forces and interests. Our sanctions will continue until Iran changes its behavior."

“We applaud the Trump administration for imposing sanctions on additional sectors of the Iranian economy and welcome the designations of senior individuals in Iran’s national security establishment as well as individuals and companies associated with manufacturing and metal production," the Christians United for Israel (CUFI) Action Fund said in a statement.
“Only this maximum pressure campaign can diminish the likelihood the Islamic Republic acquires a nuclear weapon and increase the likelihood the Iranian people will one day be able to take their country back from Tehran’s tyrants,” the statement reads


Tags sanctions iran sanctions Donald Trump
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel: The boneheaded and the brilliant? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Kindergarten lesson is unlikely to work for Iran, Israel in the long run By YAAKOV KATZ
Qasem Soleimani: Gone for good By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert South Tel Aviv, a reminder of indifference By EHUD OLMERT
Carmiel Arbit With Iran, events may not be as auspicious as they seem By CARMIEL ARBIT

Most Read

1 US-Iran crisis threatens all-out war in Iraq, Mideast, world - Iraqi PM
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
3 Israel unveils breakthrough laser to intercept missiles, aerial threats
Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field
4 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Major General Qasem Soleimani (April 2016)
5 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by