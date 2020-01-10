Trump announces new sanctions against the Iranian metal industry

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump issued an Executive Order on Friday, authorizing new sanctions against the Iranian metal industry, as well as senior regime officials.



According to the Treasury's Department announcement, this action includes the designations of Ali Shamkhani, the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council; Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, the Deputy Chief of Staff of Iranian armed forces; and Gholamreza Soleimani, the head of the Basij militia of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).



"In addition, Treasury designated 17 Iranian metals producers and mining companies; a network of three China- and Seychelles-based entities; and a vessel involved in the purchase, sale, and transfer of Iranian metals products, as well as in the provision of critical metals production components to Iranian metal producers," the Treasury Department added in a statement.



"This order will have a major impact on the Iranian economy," President Trump said in a statement released on Friday. "Iran continues to be the world's leading sponsor of terrorism. The Iranian regime has threatened the United States military service members, diplomats, and civilians, as well as the citizens and interests of our allies and partners, through military force and proxy groups."



"The United States will continue to counter the Iranian regime's destructive and destabilizing behavior," Trump continued. "Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon. These punishing economic sanctions will remain until the Iranian regime changes its behavior. The United States is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it."