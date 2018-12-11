50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

U.S. Energy Secretary discussed Iran sanctions with Iraqi officials

The United States has restored sanctions targeting Iran's oil industry as well as its banking and transport industry.

By REUTERS
December 11, 2018 11:08
1 minute read.
US Energy Secretary nominee Rick Perry leaves after the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump on

US Energy Secretary nominee Rick Perry leaves after the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20, 2017, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

BAGHDAD - US Energy Secretary Rick Perry said on Tuesday he had discussed his country's sanctions against Iran with Iraqi energy officials and signaled an intention to step up US private sector investment in Iraq.

Perry spoke at a Baghdad hotel where he was attending a US chamber of commerce event alongside Iraqi Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The United States has restored sanctions targeting Iran's oil industry as well as its banking and transport industry.

Baghdad, an ally of both Washington and Tehran, is seeking US approval to allow it to import Iranian gas for its power stations.

Iraqi officials say they need more time to find an alternative source than a 45-day waiver granted to it by the United States.


"Sanctions were mentioned in meetings this morning," Perry said without providing details.

He added that his attendance was sending a strong message of US commitment to Iraq's economy and energy sector and that he recognized the challenges faced by Iraq's government when it comes to rebuilding oil infrastructure destroyed during the war against Islamic State militants.

"This is a different administration that will move with speed to develop an energy sector that best serves the citizens of Iraq," Perry said of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi's new government.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

December 11, 2018
Iran says it recently tested a ballistic missile

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut