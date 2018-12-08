50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Iran: U.S. arm sales turning Middle East into tinderbox

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned on Saturday of a "deluge of drugs, refugees, bombs and terror" should US sanctions weaken Iranian ability to fight these things.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
December 8, 2018 09:24
Iran: U.S. arm sales turning Middle East into tinderbox

Iranian Foreign Minister Muhammad Zarif at the U.N.. (photo credit: EDUARDO MUNOZ / REUTERS)

 
Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Saturday that the United States is selling arms into the Middle East which were beyond the region's needs, turning it into a "tinderbox," state news agency IRNA reported.

"The level of arms sales by the Americans is unbelievable and much beyond regional needs and this points to the very dangerous policies followed by the Americans," IRNA reported Zarif as saying.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned on Saturday of a "deluge of drugs, refugees, bombs and terror" should US sanctions weaken Iranian ability to fight these things, Reuters reported.

"I warn those who impose sanctions that if Iran's ability to fight drugs and terrorism are affected ... you will not be safe from a deluge of drugs, asylum seekers, bombs and terrorism," Rouhani said in a speech carried live on state television.


He also said the US is engaged in acts of "economic terrorism" by exiting from the nuclear accord.



