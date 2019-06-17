Iran: We will stop all export of oil in Gulf if we want

Iranian submarines participate in a naval parade on the last day of the Velayat-90 war game in the Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran January 3, 2012.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Slamming US sanctions, Iran’s armed forces commander Major General Mohammad Bagheri announced that if it wanted to stop the export of all oil from the Persian Gulf, it could, according to Iranian media reports. “Because of the strength of the country and its armed forces,” Iran has the power to stop the oil trade. On June 13 two tankers were attacked in the Gulf of Oman off the coast of Iran. The US blamed Iran for the attack.
Iran has threatened in the past that it could close the Straits of Hormuz, where around one third of the world’s sea-borne oil is shipped. Bagheri said that Iran was “vigorously, precisely and continuously monitoring all movement of enemies.” Iran fired at a US Reaper drone on June 13, a sign that Iran is monitoring US moves. “We will defend our interests and the nation,” he said. He accused the United States of being a terrorist regime, according to Fars News.
Tasnim news reported Bagheri’s comments similarly. “If it is the will of the Islamic Republic of Iran to prevent the export of oil through the Persian Gulf, it will reveal this ability, through the strength of the country and its armed forces.” He slammed the US for using “psychological war” against Iran.
Bagheri’s comments come as Iran has said it will break uranium enrichment limits imposed by the Iran Deal and amid tensions with the US.