Iran admits: Ukrainian plane brought down because of ‘error’

Iranian TV reported on Saturday that the Ukrainian plane that crashed on Wednesday morning killing all 176 passengers aboard was brought down due to a “human error” on their part and that “the responsible parties would be held accountable,” Reuters reported.
The Canadian government, under pressure at home to be tougher on Iran over intelligence reports it shot down a passenger jet, on Friday reiterated calls for a full probe into the disaster and warned Tehran that "the world is watching." 57 Canadian citizens were killed during the crash.
On Wednesday morning, engine failure was named as the cause of the crash. However, the Ukrainian embassy to Iran later issued a new statement on the crash which omitted engine failure as a cause, and saying that any previous statements on the cause of the crash had not been official.