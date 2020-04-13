The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iran builds a 'Waze' to navigate the sea for its submarines

The current Iranian naval technology is designed to help it map and communicate at sea. It showcased various concepts that it claims it is employing.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
APRIL 13, 2020 11:06
Iranian Navy ships on a training exercise (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Iranian Navy ships on a training exercise
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Iran’s coastal navy took a step forward as it claimed to have created a network of to identify undersea terrain and map the sea for its submarines. Called “Wasa,” the network of underwater wireless sensors was designed and built by Iran’s navy to collect subsurface information, Iran’s Fars News claims.
Iran usually boasts of new military technologies so its claims should be taken with skepticism. However the article asserts that this network of “science designed underwater wireless sensors” is one of the most innovating in the world. Only advanced countries and superpowers have such systems, Tehran claims.
Iran knows that its ground forces are no match for its main enemy, the United States, and its navy is similarly just a shadow of America’s Fifth Fleet based in the Gulf. However Iran wants to present a threat nevertheless and show that its submarines, of which is has several dozen of varying classes, are relevant. Most of Iran’s submarines are mini-submarines, but it has several built by Russia decades ago and several other diesel submarines that cannot venture far from the coast. It sought to add mines and torpedoes to them and constructed homing torpedoes in the early 2000s. It also fired a cruise missile from its Ghadir-class mini-subs.
Iran says that its new technology and naval weapons will help to reveal the “concealed terrorist forces under the command off the great powers” that lurk off Iran’s waters. This nonsensical sentence likely refers to Iran’s recent actions at mining ships in the Gulf of Oman and claims it will cut off the Persian Gulf if threatened. Iran downed a US Global Hawk drone that was flying off its coast in June 2019. It also claims one of its oil tankers was attacked in the Red Sea. In 2011 Iran sent to ships from its navy to the Mediterranean. Iran has sought to send submarines to the Mediterranean as recently as 2017. Iranian ships last made a major show of docking in Sudan in 2012. In 2016 Iran carried out a giant naval drill dubbed Velayat 94 where it tested a new cruise missile called Nour. One of its Kilo-class submarines was last tracked and photographed being towed in the Mediterranean back in 1996.
Iran carried out a naval drill with China and Russia last year. This was a major step forward for Iran’s navy. Iran is trying to make strides with use of cruise missiles torpedoes and naval drones. It constructed a small surveillance drone, the Pelican-2 that it has recently showcases. Iran also uses civilian-style dhows to smuggle weapons, including missiles and drones, to the Houthis in Yemen. Several of them have been intercepted by the US.
The current Iranian naval technology is designed to help it map and communicate at sea. It showcased various concepts that it claims it is employing. This appears to be a way to show its navy is still relevant amid the coronavirus pandemic.


Tags Iran waze google Navy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Exit strategy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef About the government, Litzman and the future By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emanuele Giaufret The European Union is young, but not stupid By EMANUELE GIAUFRET
Eric Mandel Nixon goes to China, Trump spends trillions to save America By ERIC R. MANDEL
MANFRED GERSTENFELD How can we teach antisemitism more efficiently? By MANFRED GERSTENFELD

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Likud, Blue and White resume talks with deadline Monday night
President Rivlin meets with Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz about forming an emergency unity government due to coronavirus
3 BDS founder: If Israel develops coronavirus vaccine you can take it
Omar Barghouti, founder of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel and a co-founder of BDS
4 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
5 The Israeli who never gets off at Ben-Gurion Airport
Mishel Zrian
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by