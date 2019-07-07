Iran claims to pioneer new electronic warfare unit

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Iran says it has broken the “monopoly” of world powers on electronic warfare and advanced communications technologies. Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Hossein Salami said that a new unit called Sepehr 110 had been established that would help Iran cope with electronic warfare attacks.





The US says it carried out cyber-attacks against Iran in late June after Iran shot down a US Global Hawk drone over the Gulf of Oman. The attacks were judged to be a better response than air strikes which would have killed Iranians. In response Iran has rolled out this new unit, the latest in a series of Iran’s claims to have created indigenous technology, from submarines to cruise missiles to nuclear enrichment, that showcases its innovations. The announcement about the cyber war advances in Tehran comes as the country announces it will exceed uranium enrichment spelled out in the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or Iran Deal. In this regard the new cyber defenses are important to Iran because cyber war is one of the easiest ways for western technological powerhouses to confront Iran without the need for a conflict. In the past Iran has been a victim of hacking and the Stuxnet virus.

Iran’s tactical electronic warfare unit was created by engineers from the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting network, according to Fars News and Tasnim News, two Iranian news media. The new unit is supposed to support ground-based networks and also the navy. IRGC leader Hossein Salami boasted about the system, which clearly indicates the national pride that has been poured into it. “Developments in the field of communications have led the system to be very accurate and realistic,” he said. He also said that protecting communications was one of the most essential tools of the armed forces and also that these developments will “break the monopoly of the great powers in the field of advanced communications technologies.”

Reports in Iran say that the system is high speed and flexible and can operate in all of Iran’s terrain and climates. It appears the announcement is meant to showcase Iran’s preparations for any future attempts by countries to penetrate Tehran’s networks or wreak havoc on its communications systems. This is important to Iran because it has suffered setbacks in this sector in the past when countries sought to slow its various nuclear programs via cyber-attacks. The message from Tehran today: We are protected against electronic warfare.

