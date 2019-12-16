Iran denies secret negotiations with Saudi Arabia

Iran’s Foreign Ministry denied that secret negotiations are taking place with Saudi Arabia as rumors mounted that Iran and the Kingdom have both sought to reduce tensions over the last months. The reports in Russia’s RT and by Kurdistan24 journalist Barzan Sadiq said that Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi denied rumors circulating over the last days about discussions between the two countries.The denial comes after The Wall Street Journal reported that Iran and Saudi Arabia had been in direct context and also through intermediaries such as Oman, Kuwait, Pakistan and others. The countries want to ease tensions. The Washington Post also reported Saudi “secret talks with Iran to ease tensions.” According to the Monday reports Mousavi denied any secret negotiations between Riyadh and Tehran but noted countries are seeking to mediate tensions. These countries may include Oman whose foreign minister visited Iran three times this year and recent met with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif. Meetings were held in July, September and December. Tensions rose between Iran and Saudi Arabia as well as other Gulf states in May when the US warned of Iranian aggressions. Since then Iran attacked oil tankers in May and July in the Gulf of Oman, downed a US drone, attacked Saudi Arabia Abqaiq oil facility, and has threatened shipping in the gulf, launched drones from Yemen and fired rockets at US bases in Iraq.Riyadh, which recently hosted the Gulf Cooperation Council, has been cautious in a response. Mousavi says that countries are working in good faith to mediate between Iran and Saudi Arabia. However any direct negotiations only dealt with issues relating to the pilgrimage to Mecca, the Hajj. “I am not aware of the existence of other negotiations.” But he said Iran hopes that Saudi Arabia will “hold the hand of friendship that Iran extends toward it.” Iran says it wants stability in the region and that security can come through some rapprochement.Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif was in Doha this week to speak at the Doha Forum and also discuss implementing Iran’s “Hormuz Peace Endeavor - HOPE” initiative for the Gulf. This can “promote solidarity, mutual understanding and peaceful and friendly relations.” Zarif told the audience in Doha that Iran is friends with Qatar and stands with Qatar against the blockade that was imposed by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE and Egypt in 2017. He compared it to Saddam Hussein’s push for regional hegemony. “None of us have benefited from this prevailing paradigm.” He condemned Riyadh’s war in Yemen as well. He also said that countries in the region that spend huge amounts on arms will not buy peace or stability through the arms trade. Iran’s goal at Doha was to strike a conciliatory and responsible tone and seek to reel in the other Gulf states via this idea that Iran is extending an olive branch. Iran knows that the US, France and others are seeking to boost their role in the Persian Gulf and that Iran’s IRGC naval commander recently said Iran controls the whole of the Gulf. Iran is also planning naval drills.Iran’s IRNA news agency points out that the Trump administration has sought to use sanctions as an alternative to conflict. “The Trump administration has pursued a clear-cut approach and is demanding the other side submit to severe economic pressure. This approach has failed in all cases.” Iran calls this “economic war” and says the US has not achieved its goals, neither with Iran or North Korea or elsewhere. Iran slammed US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin who was also at Doha.The December 13 Wall Street Journal report indicated that Riyadh was concerned about the future US role in the region and US leadership in the world in general. The attempt to ease tensions with Iran may be part of a larger attempt to patch up relations between Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Zarif said talks between Saudi Arabia and Qatar were good for the region.Iran is preparing a high level visit for India’s Foreign Minister and Iran’s President may visit Japan soon. Iran has also hinted that more prisoner swaps could be in the cards with the US.Iran’s foreign ministry may have denied the talks with Saudi Arabia because they are conducted by another part of the government linked directly to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Supreme Leader’s office.