Iran foiled plot to disrupt its missile program: Senior IRGC commander

Iranian submarines participate in a naval parade on the last day of the Velayat-90 war game in the Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran January 3, 2012.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Plans to curb Iran’s missile program by the United States have been foiled, a senior Iranian commander said Sunday shortly after the Islamic Republic launched a cruise missile from a submarine during large-scale naval drills.
“For several years we have been aware of this (the enemy’s plot), but we did not made it public,” Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force Brig.-Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh was quoted by Iran’s Tasnim News Agency as saying
“They were trying to sabotage some of the equipment so that the missiles would explode in the air,” he said, adding, “But so far, they have failed to do a damn thing because we anticipated (their moves) and boosted (the missiles to thwart the moves).”
Hajizadeh’s comments came as Iran announced it had fired an anti-ship cruise missile from a submarine for the first time during an ongoing annual military drill from the Strait of Hormuz to the Sea of Oman
and northern parts of the Indian Ocean.
The large-scale maritime drill dubbed “Velayat-97” began on Thursday and according to the official news agency IRNA "On the third day of the exercises, a Ghadir-class Iranian navy submarine successfully launched a cruise missile.”
Other Iranian submarines also took part in the drill, with the Tareq submarine firing an electric torpedo and the Qadir submarine firing Valfajr torpedo. An Iranian Navy drone was also used in the drill, intercepting and downing an enemy drone.
According to Iran’s FARS news agency, a Naqdi destroyer and Tabarzin missile-launching frigate also fired two home-made Qader cruise missiles which has a range of 250km at targets.
Iran has been working to upgrade its navy, with new vessels and submarines introduced to bolster the country’s ageing fleet and last week Iran’s navy announced that it had commissioned its first indigenously developed submarine capable of firing cruise missiles.
The Fateh-class submarine, which weighs 600 tonnes, is outfitted with a guided-missile system capable of launching submarine-launched cruise missiles as well as anti-ship missiles and torpedoes.
While Tehran has said that it’s missile program is defensive in nature and provides deterrent capabilities, Israel and the United States have repeatedly warned against Iran's missile program, claiming that the missiles tested by Tehran are capable of carrying nuclear warheads.
Nevertheless on Saturday deputy commander of the IRGC Brig.-Gen. Hossein Salami warned against launching strikes against Iran, a nation he claims “that cherishes martyrdom”
“The whole world should know that when we talk about martyrdom it does not mean that we stand still so that the enemy attack us and kill us,” he was quoted by Tasnim as saying.“If the enemy opts for a war, we will become fully offensive.The willingness for achieving martyrdom does not mean that only we will be killed; (rather) before we kill dozens of enemies, none of us will be martyred.”
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>