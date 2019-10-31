Iran's Revolutionary Guards honor Jewish soldiers who died in Iran-Iraq War

Nowadays, the words “Iran” and “Jews” together might bring thoughts of the Iranian regime and its attitudes to Israel and the animosity that exists between the two countries. However, a ceremony was held in Iran this week in honor of Jewish soldiers who died during the Iran-Iraq war which took place between 1980-1988, Mako reported.



During the ceremony, Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps soldiers saluted to the sound of Jewish prayer made in honor of the fallen. Later these soldiers helped clean the soldier’s graves.

In 2014 Iranian authorities inaugurated a new memorial for the Jewish soldiers who had died in the war. From among the Iranian Jews who fought during that war as conscripted soldiers, about 15 were killed.Over 100,000 people were killed during the eight-year long conflict, although other estimates place that figure much higher.

