It wasn’t exactly the largest naval exercise in the world, or even a very significant one in terms of the firepower put to sea, but when Iran, Russia and China gathered ships at Chabahar on Friday, they were sending a message to the world. Iranian photographers were on hand to capture the moment that ships from the three countries readied to go to sea. It is a big moment for Tehran in which it can show US sanctions and attempts to isolate Iran are not working.US Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said on Friday that Iran could conduct provocative actions in a statement that appeared timed to coincide with the naval drill. Since May, tensions have risen in the Gulf between the US and Iran. According to US assessments, Iran has attacked six oil tankers, attacked Saudi Arabia and downed a US drone. Iran continues to harass shipping and also took control of a UK-flagged vessel in July. Iranian IRGC fast boats continue to be a threat. Iran says that the drill covers 17,000 square kilometers. Several ships are involved, including Iran’s Sahand and Alborz destroyers, two Iranian logistic ships and the Neyzeh missile boat. Iran sent a hospital ship as well. Iran’s Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said the drill is important for security. On Saturday, the navies continued to work together for the second day. It is a four-day drill that will span the Indian Ocean and Gulf of Oman. Iran and India recently agreed to increase economic relations via the Chabahar port. The US has said it won’t block funding for this initiative.At the same time, reports indicated the Chinese Xining guided-missile destroyer arrived at Chabahar for the joint exercise with Iran. Iran says that Russia sent three ships from its Baltic Fleet, including the Yaroslav Mudry frigate, the Yevgeniy Khorov tanker and Yel’nya rescue boat. Iran has refitted its destroyers and considers them among its most advanced ships. The Chinese Xining is also a very modern ship and Russia’s Mudry frigate was commissioned a decade ago. Iranian media has played up this major success while it has gone mostly unnoticed in Russia and China. Iran’s Press TV aired footage along with other channels. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif highlighted the joint drills. Iran is pushing a maritime security initiative called HOPE and it wants to highlight its responsible behavior. “Our joint military drills in the Sea of Oman and Indian Ocean with our Russian and Chinese partners make clear our broader commitment to secure vital waterways,” said Zarif. Zarif has made recent diplomatic initiatives to Oman and Iran’s President has gone to Malaysia and Japan. Iran also hosted a major Indian delegation. This comes as Iran is under criticism for cracking down on protests.The Iran embassy in China shared a tweet arguing this was a transitional era that shows not everything is done by the West. “We are living in a post-Western world.” The message is that this joint work brings stability. Iran’s Tasnim news has a similar message, saying the joint work reduces US hegemony. “Iran befriends the powerful because it has strategic ambition.”As usual, Iran is not secretive about what it wants. It wants friends in India, China and Russia and to displace the role of the US. It accomplishes this through official initiatives like this naval drill but also through other means such as its clandestine activities to sabotage ships in the Gulf, and to have proxies fire rockets at US personnel in Iraq, and by showing it can down a US drone or that it can fire rockets at Israel, a key US ally. And Iran pushes the diplomatic envelope in Turkey, Malaysia, Japan and Oman and elsewhere. It wants to show it can multi-task while the US is merely pushing sanctions. At the same time Iran continues to reduce adherence to the Iran Deal or JCPOA.Iran’s navy is no match for the US, but its purpose behind these drills is not to show it ca confront the US, it is to show that it can partner with other countries that also want to challenge US power in the long term. US defense strategy today is to focus on confronting Russia and China. Sea power is key to this. Yet the US navy has been unclear as to what kind of future ships it will build, scrapping ideas for Littoral combat ships and a stealth-like DD-21 program which also appears to have been a multi-decade failure. While the US searches for a policy and future combat vessels, the message from Tehran is that symbolically the US is no longer a global hegemon.