The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iran incites against Doctors Without Borders amid coronavirus crisis

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) sent a team and temporary hospital unit to Iran on March 22, only to have regime spread claims that it was spying and seek to expel the aid from the country.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MARCH 24, 2020 12:26
Members of firefighters wear protective face masks, amid fear of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as they disinfect the streets, ahead of the Iranian New Year Nowruz, March 20, in Tehran, Iran March 18, 2020. (photo credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)
Members of firefighters wear protective face masks, amid fear of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as they disinfect the streets, ahead of the Iranian New Year Nowruz, March 20, in Tehran, Iran March 18, 2020.
(photo credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)
 Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif continues to  say one thing in English on social media while the regime in Tehran spreads conspiracies and incitement against aid organizations that sought to help Iran combat coronavirus. Doctors Without Borders (MSF) sent a team and temporary hospital unit to Iran on March 22, only to have regime spread claims that it was spying and seek to expel the aid from the country.
According to Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), the organization sent a 50-bed inflatable hospital and emergency team of nine people to Isfahan, the second worst  affected province in Iran. The team and treatment unit  came from Bordeaux, France.  “Iran is by fat the hardest  hit country in the region,” said an MSF representative in Iran. “We hope our  assistance will relieve at  least some of the pressure on the local health system.”  The organization said they were already present in the country.  They offered to help with the most severe cases of coronavirus. Doctors Without Borders has helped Iran for years, including in 1991 and 2003 after an earthquake and in 2019  to help with flooding.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and pro-Iran lobbies in western countries have all adopted the narrative that Iran needs  urgent help to fight coronavirus and that the only way to do this is to end US sanctions. However as  the  case of Doctors Without Borders shows, it’s not just about ending sanctions. Even when support for Iran arrives in Iran it is met with incitement and conspiracies in local Farsi media. While Iran’s English-language media propaganda sites such as Press TV try not to report the comments of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, in Iran the Supreme Leader and IRGC have told locals that the coronavirus  is a US “biological weapon” and that it was designed in the West specifically to harm Iranians. 
Similarly when it comes to MSF, Iranians linked to the IRGC have reportedly rejected their aid an the plan to build the temporary hospital. A Health Ministry advisor wrote on Twitter “thanks to Doctors Without Borders, but the need  to set up hospital beds by implementing a national mobilization plan against coronavirus using the full capacity of the armed forces is ongoing, there are no need for foreign forces.” The Ayatollah’s representative told media that France was involved in “hostility and hatred” against Iran and that was another reason to reject the experts.
Member of Parliament Mahmoud Sadeghi who has been critical of the lack of response to the pandemic in the past by Tehran noted on Twitter that the extremists opposition to MSF was not due to their conspiracies about a “biological weapon.” The real story is that the IRGC wants  to show that it doesn’t need  assistance. The Basij militia put out video of themselves distributing masks, arguing it is more than the MSF can give out. An analysis of social media response in Iran over the last 24 hours shows many accounts linked to the regime have  a certain narrative. The regime wants aid to be controlled by its organs  to profit off it and make it appear they brought the aid, not  foreigners.
Meanwhile an orchestrated campaign from Khamenei’s office and the IRGC has spread rumors  that  the doctors are “spies.” One account shows a doctored photo of a French doctor and then shows  that underneath he wears an American and Israeli uniform. “You have no place in Iran,” the user says. Others claimed it was odd the MSF came to Iran and not Italy. One writer asserted the doctors  would bring disease. Critics of the regime argue that the government in Iran has shown that it merely wants  money from abroad, not medical support. Others said the ruthless government was denying them aid.
The overall picture is a government in Tehran that says one thing to foreign media in English and says something else at home. Zarif  says that the Iranian people appreciate the growing global campaign that calls for lifting sanctions to fight coronavirus. Meanwhile Iran is accepting some aid from UNHCR and also around 20 million Euros.
The end fate of the MSF mission to help Iran is unclear. Iran released a French researcher in an apparent prisoner swap earlier this week. Iran often takes westerners hostage, including academics and others as part of its attempt to get concessions from other governments. Iran is usually successful at this tactic, the more people the regime imprisons illegally the more it appears to get support in Europe and some other places. When it comes to coronavirus the regime openly says one thing at home, arguing the virus is a biological weapon and conspiracy, and says something else abroad, suggesting that it needs dire help. It didn’t claim to need the same help in mid-February when it denied the virus existed so it could get people out to the polls, even while some leading Iranians were already getting sick in Qom and Tehran. Throughout the crises the regime has sought to manipulate the suffering of the virus for its own ends.   


Tags Iran doctors without borders Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The sudden firing of Lucy Aharish from KAN By JPOST EDITORIAL
Nimrod Goren Coronavirus: Free Foreign Ministry from quarantine By NIMROD GOREN
My Word: Conquering fear in the time of corona By LIAT COLLINS
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Coronavirus has a spiritual effect By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Jacob Nagel Coronavirus crisis and its future influence on Israel-China-US relations By JACOB NAGEL, JONATHAN SCHANZER

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: We no longer help those over 60
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
3 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
4 Shocking coronavirus study says people could be locked down for 18 months
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera
5 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by