Iran incites against Doctors Without Borders amid coronavirus crisis

According to Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), the organization sent a 50-bed inflatable hospital and emergency team of nine people to Isfahan, the second worst affected province in Iran. The team and treatment unit came from Bordeaux, France. “Iran is by fat the hardest hit country in the region,” said an MSF representative in Iran. “We hope our assistance will relieve at least some of the pressure on the local health system.” The organization said they were already present in the country. They offered to help with the most severe cases of coronavirus. Doctors Without Borders has helped Iran for years, including in 1991 and 2003 after an earthquake and in 2019 to help with flooding.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and pro-Iran lobbies in western countries have all adopted the narrative that Iran needs urgent help to fight coronavirus and that the only way to do this is to end US sanctions. However as the case of Doctors Without Borders shows, it’s not just about ending sanctions. Even when support for Iran arrives in Iran it is met with incitement and conspiracies in local Farsi media. While Iran’s English-language media propaganda sites such as Press TV try not to report the comments of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, in Iran the Supreme Leader and IRGC have told locals that the coronavirus is a US “biological weapon” and that it was designed in the West specifically to harm Iranians.

Similarly when it comes to MSF, Iranians linked to the IRGC have reportedly rejected their aid an the plan to build the temporary hospital. A Health Ministry advisor wrote on Twitter “thanks to Doctors Without Borders, but the need to set up hospital beds by implementing a national mobilization plan against coronavirus using the full capacity of the armed forces is ongoing, there are no need for foreign forces.” The Ayatollah’s representative told media that France was involved in “hostility and hatred” against Iran and that was another reason to reject the experts.

Member of Parliament Mahmoud Sadeghi who has been critical of the lack of response to the pandemic in the past by Tehran noted on Twitter that the extremists opposition to MSF was not due to their conspiracies about a “biological weapon.” The real story is that the IRGC wants to show that it doesn’t need assistance. The Basij militia put out video of themselves distributing masks, arguing it is more than the MSF can give out. An analysis of social media response in Iran over the last 24 hours shows many accounts linked to the regime have a certain narrative. The regime wants aid to be controlled by its organs to profit off it and make it appear they brought the aid, not foreigners.

Meanwhile an orchestrated campaign from Khamenei’s office and the IRGC has spread rumors that the doctors are “spies.” One account shows a doctored photo of a French doctor and then shows that underneath he wears an American and Israeli uniform. “You have no place in Iran,” the user says. Others claimed it was odd the MSF came to Iran and not Italy. One writer asserted the doctors would bring disease. Critics of the regime argue that the government in Iran has shown that it merely wants money from abroad, not medical support. Others said the ruthless government was denying them aid.

The overall picture is a government in Tehran that says one thing to foreign media in English and says something else at home. Zarif says that the Iranian people appreciate the growing global campaign that calls for lifting sanctions to fight coronavirus. Meanwhile Iran is accepting some aid from UNHCR and also around 20 million Euros.

The end fate of the MSF mission to help Iran is unclear. Iran released a French researcher in an apparent prisoner swap earlier this week. Iran often takes westerners hostage, including academics and others as part of its attempt to get concessions from other governments. Iran is usually successful at this tactic, the more people the regime imprisons illegally the more it appears to get support in Europe and some other places. When it comes to coronavirus the regime openly says one thing at home, arguing the virus is a biological weapon and conspiracy, and says something else abroad, suggesting that it needs dire help. It didn’t claim to need the same help in mid-February when it denied the virus existed so it could get people out to the polls, even while some leading Iranians were already getting sick in Qom and Tehran. Throughout the crises the regime has sought to manipulate the suffering of the virus for its own ends.