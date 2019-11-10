Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iran says former FBI agent still missing, denies report of criminal case

Mousavi was commenting on a Western media report that Iran had told the United Nations that Levinson was the subject of an ongoing criminal case.

By REUTERS
November 10, 2019 14:29
1 minute read.
People attend a public speech of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in the southern Hormozgan province

People attend a public speech of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in the southern Hormozgan province, Iran, February 17, 2019. (photo credit: OFFICIAL KHAMENEI WEBSITE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that the whereabouts of former FBI agent Robert Levinson, missing since visiting Iran's Kish Island in 2007, remain unknown, and it denied a report that Tehran had opened a criminal case against him.

Levinson disappeared while on a trip to the island in the Persian Gulf. Iranian officials have repeatedly denied knowledge of his disappearance or of his whereabouts.

"Levinson has a judicial case in our country as he is missing ... This is based on humanitarian issues," Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in remarks carried on state television.



Mousavi was commenting on a Western media report that Iran had told the United Nations that Levinson was the subject of an ongoing criminal case.



In 2016, during President Barack Obama's administration, senior U.S. officials said they believed Levinson had died in captivity. But in January, a State Department spokesman said that was inaccurate and called on Iran to locate Levinson and return him home to his family.



Tension between Iran and the United States has risen significantly since U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from an international nuclear deal with Tehran last year and reimposed U.S. sanctions that had been lifted after the 2015 accord.

Several Americans have been detained in Iran in recent years, and Trump warned in 2017 that Tehran would face "new and serious consequences" unless all unjustly held U.S. citizens were freed.


Related Content

An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in V
November 10, 2019
Iran rejects reports of IAEA finding traces of uranium at unnamed site

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings