Iran tests missile similar to Israeli missile shot down in Syria - report

According to the report, the Russian electronic warfare system, Krasukha-4, took down an Israeli drone during an airstrike in Syria and Russian forces managed to save the wreckage and study it.

Avia.Pro claimed that Iranian intelligence managed to take the missile from Syria and studied and copied it.

A video shared in the report claims to show the new missile being tested accurately and successfully. "Experts are not ruling out the possibility that in the near future Iran could try and use the Israeli missiles against Tel Aviv itself," stated Avia.Pro.

A report by the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs sharing the Avia.Pro report included images from IntelliTimes comparing the new Iranian missile to Israel's Spike LR anti-tank missile, produced by Israeli defense company Rafael.

According to Al Masdar news, neither Israel nor Iran has commented on the Iranian missile resembling an Israeli missile. Israeli drones have been downed a few times in Syria and Lebanon in recent years, but the Avia.Pro report did not specify when the drone from which the original missile was retrieved was downed.

