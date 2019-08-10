Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iran unveils 'upgraded missile defense system'

"This system has high capabilities and can detect all types of cruise and ballistic missiles and drones," said Brigadier General Alireza. Sabahifard

August 10, 2019
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 Iran unveiled on Saturday what authorities said was a locally upgraded missile defense system with a range of 400 km (250 miles) and able to defend against cruise and ballistic missiles and drones.

The announcement comes at a time of rising tension between Iran and United States. Iran shot down a US military surveillance drone in the Gulf with a surface-to-air missile in June. Tehran says the drone was over its territory, but Washington says it was in international airspace.

State television showed the Falaq, a vehicle and a mobile radar installation it said was an improved version of the Gamma system, which military experts said was of Russian origin.



Western military analysts say Iran often exaggerates its weapons capabilities, though concerns about its long-range ballistic missile program contributed to Washington last year exiting the pact that Iran sealed with world powers in 2015 to rein in its nuclear ambitions in exchange for an easing of economic sanctions.



"This system has high capabilities and can detect all types of cruise and ballistic missiles and drones," Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard, commander of the regular army's air defenses, was quoted as saying by semi-official news agency Mehr.



Sabahifard said the Falaq was a locally overhauled version of a system which had been out of operation for a long time, Mehr reported. He did not give the system's country of origin.



US President Donald Trump reimposed sanctions on Tehran after pulling out of the nuclear deal, which its other signatories are struggling to maintain as Washington also lobbies to establish a maritime security coalition to safeguard shipping in the Gulf in a related standoff with Iran over oil supplies.


