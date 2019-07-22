Iran uses criminal inmates to torment political prisoners - Report

Iranians walk past a large picture of Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (L), and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at a park in Tehran, Iran, January 17, 2016..
(photo credit: RAHEB HOMAVANDI/TIMA VIA REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Iranian authorities keep political prisoners separate from each other, jailing them with common criminals who often cooperate with the guards to make their life in prison very difficult, according to a report by Radio Farda.
The Iranian branch of Radio Free Europe managed to get a short interview with dissident Alireza Golipour, who is serving a twelve-year sentence in the famed Evin Prison in Tehran.
"Prison authorities scatter the political prisoners among criminal inmates, to punish them further," Golipour told Radio Farda, at great risk for his personal safety as the report pointed out.
"Whenever the intelligence agents want to pressure political prisoners, they use criminal inmates for the purpose, leaving no tracks of their involvement," he added.
"The prisoners sentenced for crimes such as murder, rape, and kidnapping not only act as informers for the prison authorities but make the life for political inmates twice as difficult and burdensome," he further said.
The report highlighted several incidents involving violence against political prisoners, including the death of 21-year-old Alireza Shir-Mohammad-Ali, who was stabbed by two inmates in June.
Golipour was arrested by the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence in 2012. At the time, he was an employee of the country's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and a student in telecommunications. He was accused of being an American spy and sentenced to 39 years in prison and 170 lashes by the Tehran Revolutionary Court. His sentence was later reduced to 12 years.
According to Golipour, political prisoners are also often denied seeing a doctor.
"We are practically condemned to bear pains and a gradual death that nobody can accept," Golipour told Radio Farda.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>